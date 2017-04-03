Did an insider bet on rand?

He attributed the volumes to fundamentals. The rand hit a 20-month high of R12.31/$ early on Monday. Taking short positions would have been normal.

Alers said Kaon traders did not find any conspiratorial trading. "In fact, rand futures contracts traded on Friday at R330m [which] was lower than the R680m on the preceding Thursday." The real spike was on Monday at volumes of R2.7bn when the news broke.

"To make money on the day, you would have had to sell later as the rand hit R12.70/$."

The rand lost 7.4% against the dollar last week. After hitting R12.30/$ on Monday morning, it lost more than 70c on the day that Gordhan was recalled. It fell another 20c later in the week to a low of R13.11/$ and settled at R12.90/$ on Thursday before hitting R13.6282/$ on Friday.

Shorting the rand would have delivered a profit if a futures contract for later delivery was sold on the day.

If held, it would have been much more difficult to predict further movements.

Small positions would have been risky and the profit would have been dwarfed by the average daily turnover on the forex futures market of $5bn.

Theobald said Monday’s early increase was of 105,000 contracts with a nominal value of $105m. The margin would have been R400 per contract, or R42m upfront. Profit would have been R73m, a good return on R42m in cash in a day or two.

Iquad Treasury analyst Tony van Dyk said he had not picked up any unusual moves. He said shorting the rand before the Gordhan news was not entirely out of the question. "But it would most likely have been companies, as the margins were too big for individuals," Van Dyk said.

The rand had benefited from the search for yield, commodity prices and a revision of emerging market expectations.

"The rand was clearly a beneficiary from these factors," said Stanlib economist Kevin Lings. Political turmoil in SA had not yet fully undermined the positives. "But the risks are apparent," said Lings.

Theobald said the broker that was used and the clearing brokers that handled the trade would have the information required by the Financial Intelligence Centre Act on who was behind it. "These are all protected by client confidentiality."