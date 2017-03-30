Asian shares retreat from almost two-year high

Tokyo — Asian shares turned lower on Thursday after earlier briefly nudging up to almost two-year highs, while the dollar benefited from the waning expectation that the European Central Bank (ECB) was poised to end its easy policy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%, stepping back from morning trade when it nudged close its loftiest levels since June 2015.

Australian shares firmed 0.3%, helped by an overnight gain in oil prices. Strong energy shares had helped the US S&P 500 end higher overnight.

The Federal Reserve’s monetary outlook and policy making under US President Donald Trump have held sway in financial markets over the past few months. While investors have more or less come to terms with rising rates in the US, concerns remain around the Trump administration’s ability to set US growth on a higher gear.

Last week’s failure of Trump’s US healthcare reform bill reinforced those doubts.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.1% on the day at 100.060. It was lifted to a one-week high overnight as the euro slipped on concern about the effect of Brexit as well as news that ECB policy makers are keen to reassure investors that their easy-money policy is far from ending.

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.0750, after Reuters reported ECB policy makers were wary of changing their policy message after tweaks in March upset investors and raised chances of a surge in borrowing costs.

Prime Minister Theresa May formally began Britain’s exit from the EU on Wednesday, launching a two-year negotiation process before the divorce comes into effect in late March 2019.

Sterling edged up slightly on the day to $1.2445 after skidding to a one-week low of $1.2377 overnight.

"Brexit, to some extent, has been covered in the market already. People went short, covered, and went short again," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.

"As for the dollar, demand is still steady from pure commercial orders, but the Japanese fiscal year ends this week and Tokyo investors don’t want to take new positions," Ogino said.

Against the yen, the dollar added 0.2% to ¥111.27, well above this week’s low of ¥110.110, its lowest since November 18, following Trump’s healthcare reform blow.

Despite the dollar’s gains on the day, it was far lower than levels above ¥115 hit a few weeks ago, and Japan’s Nikkei stock index slipped 0.3%. "Investors have bought Japanese stocks mainly because of the strong dollar-yen trend. Trump’s healthcare defeat threw a wet blanket on the Japan market’s rally since last November," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Japanese stocks soared more than 10% since Trump’s election on hopes his administration would boost US economic growth to 3% or even higher.

The healthcare setback raised the fear that Trump might face challenges in getting his promised stimulus and tax reform policies passed as well, which pressured the greenback and US treasury yields.

But underpinning the dollar, Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans, a voter on the policy-setting Federal open market committee, said on Wednesday he supported further interest rate increases on 2017 given progress on the Fed’s goals of full employment and stable inflation.

Comments from Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren and San Francisco Fed president John Williams also backed multiple rate increases, although those officials are non-Federal open market committee voters.

"There’s a huge political fog around the world, in Asia, in the US, but underneath it, there’s actually quite a decent economic recovery. And that’s what’s driving markets more than the worries about politics," said Sean Taylor, Asia-Pacific chief investment officer at Deutsche Asset Management.

"The US is continuing to do well. Europe isn’t doing as badly as it was and because of the commodity pick-up last year, emerging markets are doing okay," he said.

US crude futures edged down 0.1% to $49.48 a barrel in Asian trading, while Brent crude futures eased 0.1% to $52.35.

Oil prices had surged more than 2% on Wednesday as US crude inventories grew less than expected, supply disruptions continued in Libya and the Opec-led output cut was likely to be extended.

