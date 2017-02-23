Rand steady despite Moody’s warning

The rand was steady at levels below R13/$ at midday on Thursday despite a warning by ratings agency Moody’s that the 2017-18 budget could represent increasing fiscal risks.

The increasing risks relate to government guarantees for state-owned enterprises.

"While government guarantees relative to GDP were projected to stabilise, their actual drawdowns were rising and represent increasing risks to the government’s fiscal position," Moody’s lead sovereign analyst Zuzana Brixiova said in a statement.

However, Moody’s acknowledged the government’s commitment to continued fiscal consolidation.

Amid challenging conditions, the 2017-18 budget set out fiscal consolidation targets consistent with commitments in the 2016 medium-term budget policy statement, including a gradual stabilising of the debt:GDP ratio, Moody’s said.

At 11.40am the rand was at R12.9711 to the dollar from R12.9751.

The rand had earlier firmed to R12.9052/$ in intraday trade on Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s prudent stance to fiscal consolidation in the budget by raising taxes rather than increasing the budget deficit level.

The rand was at R13.6787 against the euro from R13.6979 and at R16.1751 against the pound from R16.1523.

The euro was at $1.0545 from $1.0558.

Analysts said earlier that there was no immediate reason in the budget itself for rating agencies to announce a downgrade.

Moody’s will announce its stance in April.

"They may rather wait until the August update on more growth data ... if there is [no] a Cabinet reshuffle," said Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto.

Standard & Poor’s, however, could announce a downgrade in June, mainly on the contingent liabilities and growth picture mentioned in the budget, as well as the lack of fiscal flexibility, Attard Montalto said.

Local GDP growth is expected to increase from 0.5% in 2016 to 1.3% in 2017.

The rand was supported by a stable dollar after the Federal Reserve’s minutes on Wednesday indicated that the Fed expected to increase interest rates "fairly soon".

The US economy was improving and President Donald Trump’s proposed economic policies were expected to push inflation up faster than anticipated, the minutes indicated. Previously there was speculation that the Fed may increase rates in March, with the market now expecting an increase in May and June.