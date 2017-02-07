Markets

Bonds marginally weaker before state of the nation address

Political risk premium is keeping long-term rates elevated, Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr says

07 February 2017 - 16:57 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The bond market was marginally weaker on Tuesday afternoon with the local market now focused on Thursday’s state of the nation address.

Political risk has increased on rumours that President Jacob Zuma might reshuffle the Cabinet.

The local currency was also weaker, at R13.4590/$, also vulnerable to the address. It rallied to the R13.20s level in the past week despite local and international political risks.

Bonds, which usually track the rand, failed to keep pace with the currency’s momentum, with the best bid on the R186 at 8.810% yesterday.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said political risk premium was keeping long-term rates elevated, and this would unwind only after the address and the potential Cabinet reshuffle was out the way.

At 3.25pm the bid on the benchmark R186 bond was 8.850% from 8.810% on Monday. The bid on the R207 was at 7.975% from 7.930%.

Rand is weaker despite euro recovering some lost ground against the dollar

The euro recovered after losing ground on reports that French presidential candidate Marine le Pen had pledged an exit from the euro if she were ...
Markets
3 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Fear of cabinet reshuffle outweighs firming on ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE wilts with European bourses as ...
Markets
3.
Rand weaker ahead of the state of the nation ...
Markets
4.
JSE closes lower as banks weaken while gold and ...
Markets
5.
Rand trades weaker as the dollar improves against ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.