Oil edges up amid tension between Iran and the US

Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Monday on the fear that new US sanctions against Iran could be extended to affect crude supply, but markets were capped by further signs of growing US production.

Tension between Tehran and Washington have risen since a recent Iranian ballistic missile test which prompted US President Donald Trump’s administration to impose sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards military unit.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $56.91 a barrel at 3.20am GMT, up 10c from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 8c at $53.91 a barrel.

Traders said the strain between Tehran and the US raised concerns that US sanctions could be tightened further to affect Iranian oil exports, which were allowed to return to normal only last year.

"This was countered somewhat by data showing another strong rise in rig activity in the US," ANZ bank said on Monday.

US drillers added 17 oil rigs in the week to February 3, bringing the total count up to 583, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

Rising US production undermines efforts by oil cartel Opec and other producers like Russia to a end global oil oversupply by cutting their output by a planned average of almost 1.8 million barrels a day during the first half of the year.

Also delaying the market rebalancing are Opec’s efforts to shield its biggest customers in Asia from the cuts, as the group reduces supply to regions in Europe and North America where demand growth is slower or where other suppliers are more dominant.

This is evident in price movements. Brent crude futures are more than 2% below their peak in early January, when the cuts started.

Further downward pressure could come from a slowdown in Chinese imports, a core pillar of global demand growth over the past years.

"China’s crude oil imports will soften in [the first half of 2017], due to a heavy refinery maintenance season and weaker run-rates at the independent teapot refineries," BMI Research said.

"Up to 900,000 barrels a day of refining capacity — equivalent to 6% of total refining capacity — could be shut at various points over the ... [first two quarters of 2017], dragging on imports," it added.

A reduction in the import quotas for China’s independent refiners would also weigh on the overall import demand, said BMI.

The researchers noted that the first round of 2017 licences were 6.7% lower at 68.81-million tonnes than the year-earlier period.

