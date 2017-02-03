Oil edges higher as Donald Trump prepares for fresh sanctions against Iran

London — Oil prices edged higher on Friday in response to the possibility of new sanctions on Iran after US President Donald Trump said "nothing is off the table" in dealing with the country after its test launch of a missile.

Comments by Russian energy minister Alexander Novak that oil producers had cut their output as agreed under a deal with oil cartel Opec, also helped to support prices, analysts said.

Brent crude futures were up 30c to $56.86 a barrel by 10.50am GMT, after settling 24c lower at $56.56 in the previous session. Brent was on track to gain more than 2% on the week, its first significant weekly rise this year.

Front month US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 25c to $53.79 a barrel, after ending 34c down on Thursday. For the week, the contract is up a little more than 1%. Reuters reported on Thursday that the Trump administration was prepared to roll out new measures against more than two dozen Iranian targets following Tehran’s ballistic missile test, according to sources familiar with the matter.

"The ‘trumperament’ of the new US president is being tested by Iran and soon maybe also by Russia and China," Olivier Jakob, MD of consultancy PetroMatrix, said. "And that is adding some geopolitical support to crude oil."

The sources, who had knowledge of the administration’s plans, said the package of sanctions was formulated in a way that would not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Russia’s Novak said that Russian companies might cut oil production more quickly than required by its deal with Opec late last year.

He said 1.4-million barrels a day were cut from global oil output in January as part of the deal.

But analysts said oil’s advance could run out of steam quickly. PVM Oil Associates noted the market "is sandwiched between supportive Opec-led output cuts and the bearish impact of a resurgence in US crude production". The prospect of more oil output from Nigeria and also from other non-Opec producers such as Brazil also looms.

"Record speculative length threatens to trigger a sharp price fall as unease builds amid the ongoing wait for a conclusive upside breakout," Commerzbank said in a note.

Reuters