Trump speech boosts rand

23 January 2017 - 07:12 AM Robert Laing
Supreme Court Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office to US President Donald Trump as his wife Melania holds the Bible, on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States.Picture: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES

The rand strengthened back to under R13.50/$ on Monday morning as the dollar fell against most currencies.

Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Topix and Nikkei 225 indices suffered from the yen strengthening to under ¥114/$, with both falling more than 1% ahead of the JSE’s opening. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.88%.

The dollar’s slip was blamed on the protectionist tone of incoming US President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech on Friday.

The main Wall Street indices rallied on Friday following Trump’s speech, but Nasdaq may suffer on Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether two massive data breaches at Yahoo should have been reported to investors sooner. Yahoo is also likely to be prosecuted by a number of US attorney generals in various regions.

The rand was not only stronger against the dollar on Monday morning, it was also about 0.6% stronger against the euro and pound.

Trading on the JSE is likely to be cautious as traders await Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s Monetary Policy Committee vote announcement on Tuesday at 3pm. The central bank is expected to hold its repo rate at 7% even though December’s inflation came in at a higher than anticipated 6.8%.

Statistics SA is scheduled to publish five reports on Monday: November’s tourism and migration data at 9am, tourist accommodation at 10am, land transport at 11.30am, food and beverages at 1pm and December’s liquidations and insolvencies at 2,30pm.

