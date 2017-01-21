MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken while Dow rises

The JSE closed lower on Friday , with the dollar remaining largely flat and US treasuries stabilising at somewhat weaker levels.

Markets were characterised by cautious trade for most of the week due to the lack of transparency on the policies of a Donald Trump administration.

Volumes on the JSE were on the low side, at about R14bn, with broad-based losses recorded, with industrials faring worst.

The all share closed 0.7% lower at 52,532.30 points with the blue-chip top 40 down by a similar margin. Food and drug retailers shed 2.01% and general retailers 0.95%. Industrials relinquished 0.76%, platinums 0.65% and the gold index 0.63%.

The all share ended the week 0.5% weaker, but is still up 3.71% in 2017.

Anglo American lost 1.61% to R216.51 and Kumba Iron Ore plummeted 6.56% to R154.01.

Gold Fields shed 1.56% to R45.58 but Sibanye ended the day 0.74% higher at R27.25.

Barclays Africa fared worst in its sector, shedding 1.21% to R163, while Nedbank dropped 1.08% to R233.73.

Among financials, Discovery lost 1.51% to R113.86 and MMI Holdings 1.83% to R25.20.

Shoprite led the losses in the retail sector, shedding 3.18% to R173.80. Truworths dropped 2.03% to R80.50 and Massmart 0.88% to R129.13.

Steinhoff closed 2.50% lower at R70.51.

Capital & Counties lost 1.89% to R45.22 and Intu Properties 1.73% R45.57.

Naspers ended the day 1.38% lower at R2,145.

Education group Curro Holdings was down 2.85% to R45.65.

The rand was a little weaker in the early evening, last trading at R13.5924 to the dollar from R13.5561 previously.

Bonds were little moved with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.73% from Thursday’s 8.71%.

Futures followed in the footsteps of the JSE with the near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index losing 0.44% to 46,240 points, with 20,314 contracts traded from 27,057 on Thursday.

With Reitumetse Pitso and Maarten Mittner

© Business Day