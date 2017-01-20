Rand slightly weaker as market awaits Donald Trump’s inauguration

The rand was slightly weaker against the dollar on Friday afternoon in the final hours leading up to the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president at about 6.30pm CAT.

At 3.34pm the rand was at R13.5824 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.5561. It was at R14.4639 to the euro from R14.4582 and at R16.6891 to the pound from R16.7332. The euro was at $1.0649 from $1.0663.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said even though Trump would be speaking later, the expectation of market moves was limited. He would not "blast into" economic policy and trade regulations in his inauguration speech. The "real fireworks" will start on Monday, his first day in office.

Standard Bank’s Warrick Butler said the rand would "just tow along with what happens to risky assets".