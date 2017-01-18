Rand weakens as CPI disappoints and dollar recovers

The rand was weaker against the dollar at midday on Wednesday after the consumer price index (CPI), measuring consumer inflation for December, came in higher than expected.

CPI increased 6.8% in December compared with a year earlier, from November’s 6.6%, and a consensus expectation of 6.5%.

Higher consumer inflation was mainly driven by food and nonalcoholic beverages, rising an annual 11.7%, picking up slightly from 11.6% in November.

The worse-than-expected consumer inflation number has raised the spectre of further interest-rate increases by the Reserve Bank.

But FNB analyst John Loos expects the Bank to keep rates unchanged.

"The Bank is forward looking and is foreseeing a significant slowing in food price inflation as a matter of time, based on at least a partial alleviation in drought conditions," Loos said.

The dollar recovered against major currencies after being hammered on Tuesday ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

The dollar was nearly 1% stronger against the pound after the pound gained about 3% against the greenback on Tuesday, following UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech, in which she affirmed a clean break with the EU.

At 11.39am the rand was at R13.5873 against the dollar from R13.4670.

It was at R14.5226 against the euro from R14.4265 and at R16.7560 against the pound from R16.7199.

The euro was at $1.0688 from $1.0712.