JSE closes marginally firmer as retailers and platinums hold up their end

The JSE closed only slightly higher on Wednesday despite broad-based gains. Platinums, retailers and property stocks performed best.

Analysts said trading was characterised by a lack of conviction before US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s speech later in the day after the JSE’s close. The market is gearing up for three interest-rate increases in the US this year.

Trading was cautious ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday with no change in its quantitative easing programme expected.

Policy uncertainty ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday also caused investors to tread carefully.

Retailers rebounded on the day following stronger than expected retail sales data for November, which could be a harbinger of solid festive season sales.

Retail sales rose a monthly 3.8% year on year, after declining 0.2% in October.

Stanlib economist Kevin Lings described the retail data as "stunning", and much better than market expectations, which was for growth of 0.8%.

He said the improvement came as a surprise in that consumers had less discretionary income available for general retail activity. At the same time consumer confidence had fallen well below the long-term average on a sustained basis.

"That would likely slow retail spending during the first half of 2017," Lings said.

Earlier in the day higher interest rate concerns on consumer inflation data damped sentiment. Inflation for December came in at 6.8% from a corresponding annual rate of 6.6% in November. Expectations were for 6.5%.

"However, the prospect of receding inflation and the ongoing weakness in economic activity should see interest rates remain on hold in the months ahead," Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said.

Lower commodity prices failed to support the market, with the gold price having eased 0.16% to $1,214 an ounce by the JSE’s close, while platinum had dropped 0.86% to $970.

Brent crude had shed 1.85% to $54.46 a barrel after Trump poured cold water on a global deal to reduce Middle Eastern oil output to address overproduction.

The all share closed 0.22% higher at 52,933.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.15%. Food and drug retailers rose 0.88% and platinums 0.82%. General retailers rose 0.75%, banks 0.63% and property 0.55%.

At the same time the Dow Jones industrial average was 0.24% lower. European markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 having gained 0.18%, while the Paris CAC 40 had dropped 0.41%. Germany’s Dax had added 0.28%.

Among individual shares on the JSE, British American Tobacco gained 0.44% to R773.41 after announcing on Tuesday it had increased its offer to buy out associate company Reynolds in a $49bn deal.

Industrial group Imperial was up 1.35% to R177.67.

Sibanye Gold added 2.74% to R28.84.

Nedbank stood out in the big four adding 1.11% to R238.34. Barclays Africa rose 0.71% to R167.60 and Standard Bank 0.57% to R150.85.

Capitec closed 1.31% higher at a record R717.27 and Sanlam was up 1.28% to R65.83.

After losing 1.23% on Tuesday, Shoprite recovered 2.13% to R180.26. It reported on Tuesday that it had recorded non-South African sales growth of 32.2% for the six months to December.

Massmart was down 0.23% to R130.45 but TFG added 1.04% to R165.

Mr Price remained under pressure, losing 1.60% to R153.50. On Tuesday it said total retail sales for the 13 weeks ended December 2016 were 0.5% lower.

Among property stocks Growthpoint was up 0.88% to R26.33, while Capital & Counties gave up 0.87% to R46.60.

Naspers was up 0.98% to R2,186.86. The group announced earlier it had concluded the transaction to dispose of its 100% stake in Polish online auctioneer Allegro for $3.25bn.

Clover dropped 6.62% to R17.50. It said earlier it expected interim headline earnings per share to end-December to fall by 15.7%-25.7%.

Paper and pulp group Mondi plc was 0.97% higher at R292.93.