Global markets steady as dollar improves a little after Trump presidency jitters

London — Stock markets steadied and the dollar recovered ground on Tuesday after unease about US policy under Donald Trump’s presidency drove the currency to its weakest since early December.

Traders in Asia said shares were helped by hope that concern about a stronger dollar expressed by the US president-elect at the weekend would be beneficial to emerging markets where companies have borrowed heavily in dollars.

In Asia, MSCI’s ex-Japan Asia-Pacific shares index rose 0.3%, just shy of a three-month high hit last Thursday. Energy and cyclical stocks were the chief gainers.

Short-covering helped, especially in China, where stocks fell more than 4% last week as traders took money off the table before Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

European stock markets were broadly steady after a choppy start, banking shares under pressure as investors chewed over details of the impact of regulatory fines on Deutsche Bank.

"You’ve seen the banks ease, everything has taken a breather after the strong start in January for stocks," said Andy Sullivan, a portfolio manager with GL Asset Management UK in London.

"The last few days have been choppier. For the rally to be sustained, we need to see earnings growth start to come through." MSCI’s broadest index of global share prices hit its highest level since mid-2015 on Friday. Driven by a bounce in expectations for US inflation and growth since Trump’s election, it is within sight of record highs.

But worries about the new US president’s attitude to trade and politics, with relations with China in focus, have begun to show up more in some asset prices since the start of the year.

The dollar fell almost 1% on Tuesday, on course for its worst two weeks since the election after Trump expressed concern about dollar strength in the context of trade relations with China. It recovered about 0.3% on Wednesday with eyes on a speech by the head of the Federal Reserve and US inflation data for clues on the path of interest rates.

Sterling, which soared more than 3% on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech, eased 0.7%.

"Everything is just a partial reversal of the price action yesterday," said RBC Capital Markets currency strategist Adam Cole. He said dollar weakness was due mainly to excessive positioning at the end of last year.

With mounting doubt about the sustainability of the "Trump trade" — higher stocks and a stronger dollar — safe havens for capital are in demand.

Gold was perched comfortably at a two-month high above $1,215 an ounce. It is up nearly 8% in the past three weeks. The yen eased 0.5% as the dollar rose on Wednesday, but still trades at its highest levels in seven weeks. Oil prices fell just more than 1%, with benchmark Brent futures dipping to $54.70 a barrel and US crude to $51.68.

Reuters