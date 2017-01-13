Futures firmer as general retailers buoy all share to strong weekly show
South African futures were firmer on Friday after the JSE all share ended the week on an upbeat note, led by general retailers. The all share gained 3.08% in the second trading week of the year, more than the all share gained in the whole of 2016.
The all share is up 4.23% for the year so far.
The all share closed 0.67% higher at 52,794.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.76%. General retailers gained 3.90%, and food and drug retailers 1.11%. Industrials lifted 1.09% and property 0.85%. The gold index shed 1.77%.
European stocks were firmer on the day as automobile stocks gained favour, with the FTSE gaining 0.50%. The Paris CAC 40 added 1.04% and the German Dax rose 0.78%.
The Dow was 0.18% higher at the JSE’s close on financial stocks, with JP Morgan Chase exceeding fourth-quarter expectations. Upbeat US data again pointed to solid economic conditions there.
At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 0.70% to 46,504 points, with 27,286 contracts traded from 35,184 on Thursday.
