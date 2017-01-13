Markets

Futures firmer as general retailers buoy all share to strong weekly show

13 January 2017 - 18:06 PM Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
South African futures were firmer on Friday after the JSE all share ended the week on an upbeat note, led by general retailers. The all share gained 3.08% in the second trading week of the year, more than the all share gained in the whole of 2016.

The all share is up 4.23% for the year so far.

The all share closed 0.67% higher at 52,794.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.76%. General retailers gained 3.90%, and food and drug retailers 1.11%. Industrials lifted 1.09% and property 0.85%. The gold index shed 1.77%.

European stocks were firmer on the day as automobile stocks gained favour, with the FTSE gaining 0.50%. The Paris CAC 40 added 1.04% and the German Dax rose 0.78%.

The Dow was 0.18% higher at the JSE’s close on financial stocks, with JP Morgan Chase exceeding fourth-quarter expectations. Upbeat US data again pointed to solid economic conditions there.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 0.70% to 46,504 points, with 27,286 contracts traded from 35,184 on Thursday.

