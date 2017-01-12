Growth hopes for China and start of Opec output cuts push oil prices up

London — Oil prices rose on Thursday, supported by the start of Opec output cuts and expectations of strong demand growth in China, but rising US crude inventory reinforced oversupply concern.

Brent crude oil was up 25c at $55.35 a barrel by 9.30am GMT. US crude was up 5c at $52.30.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed in November to cut output to reduce a global glut depressing prices for more than two years.

"Reports are emerging that Opec signatories to the production-cut agreement have commenced reducing output," said Daniel Hynes, commodities analyst at ANZ Research.

Iraq Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Thursday that Iraq was "hoping for a better price". Iraq had reduced its oil exports by 170,000 bpd and was cutting them by a further 40,000 bpd this week, he said.

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam Al-Marzouq said on Thursday that Kuwait had cut its oil output by more than it promised under the Opec deal, but gave no details.

Saudi Arabia has earmarked supply reductions for February to China, India and Malaysia and is focusing most of its cuts on Europe and the US.

BMI Research said overall "compliance to the Opec/non-Opec oil production cut appears to be positive ... (and that) we calculate compliance with production cuts at around 73%", led by high compliance from members of the Gulf Co-operation Council, namely Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Prices were also lifted by news of record Chinese car sales, up 13.7% between 2015 and 2016 to 28-million.

Reflecting China’s growing fuel consumption, its net crude imports will rise 5.3% to 396-million tonnes (about 8-million bpd) in 2017, state-owned China National Petroleum Corp said on Thursday. Its crude demand will hit a record 594-million tonnes this year (about 12-million bpd).

In the US, traders said a US Energy Information Administration inventory report on Wednesday implied continuing oversupply as crude stocks rose unexpectedly by 4.1-million barrels to 483.11-million.

Reuters