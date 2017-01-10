JSE likely to suffer ‘hard Brexit’ fears on Tuesday

Stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday morning generally took their cue from weaker US and European indices.

An exception was London’s FTSE 100 which closed 0.38% higher on Monday, with British shares boosted by the pound’s slump on "hard Brexit" fears. These were sparked by a comment from UK Prime Minister Theresa May indicating she considered barring immigrants to be more important than maintaining access to the EU’s single market.

The rand was 0.5% stronger at R16.55/£ ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday as the pound continued its slide.