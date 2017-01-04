Rand firmer against major currencies amid low liquidity

The rand was firmer on Wednesday morning against major currencies due to continued low liquidity in the first few days of the year.

Currency analysts indicated however that the rand was in range for the current period.

Market analyst at ETM Analytics Ricardo da Camara said that the local currency was moving in the same direction as the Turkish lira, the Indian rupee and Mexican peso, which have all firmed against the dollar.

Da Camara said that there was nothing specific that accounted for the rand’s strength, but it could be combination of a number of factors. He said low liquidity coupled with the fact that many traders are still on their festive season break could be responsible for the rand’s firmness.

Japanese PMI data for December, which was slightly stronger than expected, could also be a factor, Da Camara said. He said the PMI data could indicate a greater demand for commodities, which would be beneficial for SA. The PMI rose to 52.4 points, from 51.9 previously, and is currently at a one-year high.

Both the UK manufacturing PMI and the Eurozone PMI rose for the same period. The UK’s PMI experienced exceptional growth, surging to 56.1 in December, from 53.6 previously. This is the highest reading since June 2014, according to Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking.

"Europe and the US have shown signs of a marginal recovery in manufacturing conditions in December, due to a surge in new orders and export activity. Although confidence levels are still positive, the ongoing Brexit uncertainty may hamper consumer and business activity in coming months. Manufacturers in the US are starting to reflect more optimism despite a strong dollar which will prove a headwind to export activity in the medium term," Nedbank analysts said.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes of it last meeting on Wednesday. The key factor will be the wording around the expected interest rate hikes for 2017. The market had anticipated two interest rate hikes for the year but the Fed surprised the market when it indicated that there would be more between three and four hikes in the year, which has boosted the dollar.

US employment data which will be released on Friday could shack up the rand’s stellar performance this week. Standard Bank’s Warrick Butler said that as Friday approaches, the market could expect to see the dollar’s momentum start to pick up again but he said in the meantime "it’s all a bit of a drag".

At 9.38am, the rand was at R13.7494 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.8305. It was at R14.3271 to the euro from R14.3899 and R16.8760 to the pound from R16.9239.

The euro was at $1.0420, from $1.0404.