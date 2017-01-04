JSE sets out on good foot for year

The JSE began 2017 on a positive note, if in subdued trade, following the release of market-pleasing purchasing managers data from China, while the rand lost ground as the dollar surged on the expectation of accelerated interest-rate increases in the US.

The JSE all share index ended 0.72% firmer at 51,020.7 points, its first above 51,000 since the third week of November. Industrials added 0.42%, resources 1.51%, and banks and financials 0.82% and 0.54%, respectively.

The day’s big winners, however, were platinum miners, which notched up 5.78%. But gold miners suffered a lower bullion price owing to the resurgent dollar, finishing 0.36% lower.

Among platinum stocks, Lonmin rocketed 16.07% to R27.23, Impala gained 3.56% to R44.26 and Anglo American Platinum 4.66% to R276.72.

Gold miner Harmony lost 1.3% to R31.12 and Anglogold Ashanti 1.08%

to R150.93.

Diversified Miner BHP Billiton added 2.34% to R223.80 and Glencore closed 2.72% higher at R47.95.

Nedbank did best of the big four banks, up 1.31% at R241.24.

Food retailer Spar softened 0.42% to R197.75, while Massmart added 1.07% to R127.51.

Redefine stood out in the property sector, jumping 2.77% to R11.50.

The rand weakened throughout the day with Standard Bank’s Warrick Butler saying the dollar strength should last to the end of the month, having been buoyed by president-elect Donald Trump’s plans.

At 6.03pm, the rand was at R13.80/$ from Friday’s R13.72/$. The euro was at $1.0385 from $1.0454 previously. Bonds tracked the weaker rand with the benchmark R186 bid at 8.925% in evening trade from 8.91%.

The near-dated Alsi futures index gained 1.28% to 44,871 points with 23,494 contracts traded from 19,438 on December 30.

The market is now eyeing US nonfarm employment data set to be released at the end of the week and likely to give further direction on

the US economy.

With Reitumetse Pitso and Ray Fauré