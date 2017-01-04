JSE opens softer as rand fails to provide direction on Nikkei gains

The JSE opened weaker on Wednesday in quiet trade with the all share showing little reaction to a stronger Dow closure and the Nikkei recording strong gains in Asian trade.

Retailers opened weaker but gold shares recovered.

The Dow Jones closed 0.60% higher in the first trading day of 2017, with the industrial average index again aiming for 20,000, the level it failed to break through in 2016 despite gaining 13.4% in 2016.

It closed at 19,881.76.

Analysts expected the Dow to cross 20,000 over the short-term, similar to the rise by the FTSE 100. The UK benchmark index hovered below the 7,000 level for a period after the Brexit vote on June 23, before closing at a record high of 7.205,45 on Monday.

The Nikkei 225 was 2.51% higher as the weaker yen supported financial and property stocks.

Sentiment in Asia remained positive after China’s factory output rose to a near six-year high in December, purchasing managers data showed.

European bourses were marginally higher on Monday.

The rand provided little support to the rand-hedges after the local currency firmed to R13.7312 to the dollar from a previous close of R13.8305.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.45% lower at 50,793.40 as food and drug retailers led the losses. The sector was down 0.89% and general retailers lost 0.76%. Platinums retreated 0.72% and banks were 0.71% lower. The gold index gained 1.73%.

Among the rand-hedges British American Tobacco was 0.52% lower at R775.68.

Bidvest dropped 1.51% to R177.26.

Among gold shares Harmony gained 2.19% to R31.80. Sibanye added 1.64% to R26.01.

Nedbank was 1.34% lower at R238.01.

Mr Price retreated 1.35% to R157.35.

Woolworths dropped 0.93% to R71.17 and Shoprite was 1.30% lower at R170.70.

In the construction sector Group Five recovered 4.21% to R23.50.

Naspers was 0.81% down at R2,018.23.

Brait shed 2.14% to R8.00.