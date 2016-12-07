Euro bourses follow Asia upwards, helped by talk of Italian bank rescue

London — European shares followed Asian stocks higher on Wednesday on reports of a government rescue for troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi and expectations of the European Central Bank extending its bond-buying stimulus scheme this week.

Italian government bond yields fell, narrowing the premium investors demand to hold them rather than benchmark German debt, to its tightest for about a month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8%, led by banks, and Italy’s FTSE MIB share index gained 1.2%, hitting its highest for six months.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s oldest bank and epicentre of its banking worries, rose 9%. Reuters reported exclusively on Tuesday that the government was set to take a ¤2bn controlling stake in the bank as prospects of a private funding rescue faded with Matteo Renzi’s decision to resign as prime minister.

Investors fear that Renzi’s defeat in the referendum on constitutional reforms could further undermine faith in the EU and confidence in the euro.

Italian 10-year government bond yields fell six basis points (bps) to 1.92% on Wednesday, having hit 2.17% in the run-up to the vote. Yields on German 10-year debt, the eurozone benchmark, fell 1 bps to 0.36%. The euro edged up 0.1% to $1.0730. It fell as low as $1.0505 on Monday in reaction to the referendum before hitting a three-week high that day.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six of its major peers, was marginally down on the day. The yen fell 0.3% to 114.13 per dollar, approaching a 10-month low.

Many market participants are looking to the ECB’s policy meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to extend of its quantitative easing programme. Uncertainty remains over whether the size of monthly purchases will be kept steady or scaled back, and whether it will send a formal signal on the eventual end of the programme.

One of the biggest movers in the currency markets was the Australian dollar, down 0.4% after data showed the Australian economy shrank by 0.5%, its biggest contraction since 2008, in the third quarter.

Australian stocks, however, closed 0.9% higher in anticipation of more fiscal and monetary stimulus.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.7%. Chinese shares gained 0.7%. China’s foreign exchange reserves fell by more than expected last month to $3.05 trillion, their lowest since 2011, the central bank said.

The yuan currency last stood at 6.8850 to the dollar, compared to a mid-point of 6.8808 set by the central bank. The currency is down 5% so far this year.

Oil prices fell as investors questioned whether last week’s deal to cut output by Opec and other producers would drain the global glut keeps prices down.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 30c to $53.63 a barrel.

"Investors are torn between hopes that producers will cut enough production to balance supply and demand, and fears that they won’t," said brokerage PVM Oil Associates senior analyst Tamas Varga.

