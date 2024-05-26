Life / Motoring

New Mini John Cooper Works hatch to debut at German race

On its first public outing it will be raced at the Nürburgring 24 Hour race on May 30

26 May 2024 - 21:57
The John Cooper Works performance version of Mini's latest generation Cooper hatchback has surfaced, and is headed for the race tracks. Picture: SUPPLIED
The John Cooper Works performance version of Mini's latest generation Cooper hatchback has surfaced, and is headed for the race tracks. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mini is now launching the latest generation Cooper hatchback in various markets, and the official SA launch is imminent.

Meanwhile, albeit camouflaged, the brand has shared the first images of the new high-performance John Cooper Works (JCW) derivative, with an interesting coming-out party.

In Germany, the public will be able to meet the new performance icon at the annual touring car and GT endurance race from May 30 to June 2 at the Nürburgring circuit.

A private racing team from Nürburg, Bulldog Racing, will run the entry. It joins a second Mini entry with a manual transmission that secured a podium finish at last year’s race meeting.

The new Mini ranges are available in a mix of petrol, diesel and battery-electric drivetrains. Mini says the new JCW Cooper will be available in petrol 2.0l four-cylinder turbo and full-electric versions, but it’s also celebration time for the brand founded in 1959 by Sir Alec Issigonis.

On January 21, 1964 Northern Irish driver Patrick “Paddy” Hopkirk in a Mini Cooper S with the number “37" pasted on its doors lined up against big, V8-powered four-door sedans at that year’s Monte Carlo Rally. Despite the odds and ridicule, the tartan red doe-eyed little Mini won the race in spectacular fashion, and won again in 1965 and 1967.

A single, central exit port as opposed to twins, and camo that tips a hat to exterior paint worn by the Mini that gave the brand its first win at the 1964 Monte Carlo rally. Picture: SUPPLIED
A single, central exit port as opposed to twins, and camo that tips a hat to exterior paint worn by the Mini that gave the brand its first win at the 1964 Monte Carlo rally. Picture: SUPPLIED

Back in 2020, on the 56th anniversary of the victory, Mini introduced a Mini Paddy Hopkirk Edition with paintwork in the exterior styling of the winning car. It also featured the start number 37 on the driver and passenger doors and other special details, including Hopkirk’s signature on the decorative trim strip on the passenger side.

Hamilton leads in first Monaco practice with Piastri and Russell in tow

The three-times Monaco winner put down a best time of one minute 12.169 seconds on soft tyres
Life
2 days ago

Honda Civic upgrade debuts Google apps and frugal hybrid models

The range gets more tech, power and a promise of lower fuel consumption averages
Life
2 days ago

BMW’s latest Art Car is a 24 Hours of Le Mans hyper-class competitor

SA-born Sheldon van der Linde forms part of the three-member works team competing on June 15
Life
3 days ago

Roofless AMG Mythos concept launched in Monaco

Mythos is AMG’s exclusive range, with 250 of this airy concept reserved for wealthy collectors
Life
3 days ago
