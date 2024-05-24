International Launch
Honda Civic upgrade debuts Google apps and frugal hybrid models
The range gets more tech, power and a promise of lower fuel consumption averages
24 May 2024 - 15:55
Now in its 11th generation, a new upgrade has benefited the Honda Civic range with more features and hybrid power trains. It also looks more aggressive now thanks to a redesigned front fascia with a front lower spoiler, darker taillights and black 18-inch wheels.
The quietly sensible range continues to be offered as either a sedan or hatchback in four trim levels, though Honda SA markets the Civic in RS sedan and Type-R hatch guise exclusively. Other markets get a mix of body shapes, including an entry-level LX trim sedan. The rest of the available trims are Sport, Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid...
