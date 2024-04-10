E-tolls are gone but debts are not scrapped
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says e-toll debt will not be written off
10 April 2024 - 13:22
Gauteng motorists continue to be liable to pay their historic e-toll debts after the tolls are switched off in Gauteng on April 12.
How this will be enforced will be announced at a later date, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said at a media briefing in Centurion on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.