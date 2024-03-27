REVIEW: Omoda C5 290 GT is expressive and entertaining

The Omoda C5 290 GT is the raciest-looking Chery model on sale with just as intriguing digital technology. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Up-to-the-minute technological advancement doesn’t necessarily carry a heavy price tag these days thanks to the Chinese car onslaught. The Omoda C5 290 GT on test is a Chery subsidiary and the perfect example.
Featuring an in-your-face diamond matrix grille, it’s separated from its cousins through a higher trim level such as gold Omoda lettering, a body kit with exaggerated front bumper, side skirts and a tailgate rear wing.
Split front headlight design, T-shaped daytime running lights and matrix LED tail-light clusters finish things off while a set of gold 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/55 tyres is also available instead of the matt grey units of our test car.
Inside it has a piano-black interior, an ultra-fast 50W wireless charging pad, powered leather seats, 360° camera, cruise control and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Family functionality is assured through ample head, leg and shoulder room, foldable rear seats and a powered tailgate. It’s also generous on space for loose oddments and connectivity to smart devices.
The 290 in its name denotes the Nm torque figure of the model. Power is 145kW, sharing the status of most powerful car in the segment with its Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max cousin.
As in the Tiggo, power is generated by a 1.6l turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine, representing a 30kW and 60Nm increase in poke over the “230” models. It’s fitted with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) and Omoda says it’ll sprint from standstill to 100km/h in 7.8 seconds.
It’s a front-wheel drive configuration and out on the open road the Omoda C5 GT is much nicer to drive languidly than excitedly. The delivery is vigorous once the turbo lag has passed and fuel consumption was 7.1l/100km, just slightly higher than the 6.8l/100km claimed by the maker.
The modern and minimalist interior is heavily digitised, including dual 10.25-inch screens that act as the infotainment touchscreen and driver display. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The Omoda C5 GT looks racy but the suspension is focused more on comfort than cornering ability. The ride is commendably cushy but it has noticeable pitch and heave through corners, also due to sitting higher off the ground.
What potential buyers will appreciate is the tech-fest of active cameras that fashion out a bird’s eye-view of the car on the screen while parking or turning at intersections. It also has folding mirrors and playful LED lights. In the grand scheme of automotive innovations these aren’t new to consumers of premium brands. Finding them at the C5 GT’s approachable price point is a cut-throat competitive edge.
The Omoda GT is not without foibles, one being the driver’s seating position. I could find my preferred position by adjusting the steering wheel high and the seat squab low, but this hides a chunk of the instrument binnacle ahead of me. One morning said digital interface lost functionality only to return the next day, and the active cruise control has inconsistencies in judging distances. At times it administers emergency braking when it should be linear retardation.
Aside from these low points the Omoda C5 GT is a well-executed and funky-looking vehicle. It’s another poster child for the rapid evolvement of Chinese brands.
Being one of most powerful choices in a very competitive segment, and with shouty styling makes the Omoda C5 290 GT a rival to consider compare to fashionistas like the MINI Cooper Countryman and Audi Q2 35TFSI S line which cost 55k and 46K more, respectively.
The gold decor and larger rear spoiler easily set apart the raciest Omoda C5 on sale. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Electronic stability control, ABS brakes, six airbags, smart keyless entry with push button start, wireless smartphone charger, electrically adjustable front seats, artificial leather seats, electric windows, dual zone climate control, park distance cameras, power tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, sunroof, lane change blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, LED daytime running lights, auto high beam control.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: five years/150,000km vehicle, 10 years/1-million km engine warranty for the first owner
Service plan: seven years/90,000km
Price: R589,990
Lease: R13,145 a month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Omoda C5 290 GT
WE LIKE: Power, price, drive quality
WE DISLIKE: Fuel consumption, technical gremlins
VERDICT: Most powerful car in its segment, but an acquired taste
Motor News star rating
Design ****
Performance ****
Economy ****
Ride ****
Handling ***
Safety *****
Value For Money ****
Overall ****
The Competition
* Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid GR-Sport, 90kW/163Nm — R543,700
* Opel Mokka 1.2T GS Line, 96kW/230Nm — R549,900
* Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max 1.6TGDI 290T Executive, 145kW/290Nm — R559,900
* Fiat 500X 1.4T Sport EST, 103kW/230Nm — R566,900
* Ford Puma 1.0T Titanium, 92kW/170Nm — R569,900
* Proton X50 1.5T Premium, 130kW/255Nm — R579,900
* Haval Jolion 1.5 HEV Super Luxury, 140kW/375Nm — R579,950
