NEWS
Toyota has colour-changing paint for cars in the works
Carmaker says it has developed a paint that can change colour in reaction to heat and light, and can be used in place of a repaint or vinyl wrap
25 March 2024 - 08:11
Toyota has filed a patent application in the US for colour-changing paint, which would allow owners to quickly change the hues of cars.
According to Motorauthority.com, Toyota filed the application in the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with the idea that owners may want to change paint colours to keep up with trends or just to make a change. Dealers could also change colours to make cars easier to sell...
