Wolvaardt’s Proteas need to shake off stagnation

Laura Wolvaardt in action against Sri Lanka at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, March 27 2024. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
The bare statistics of the Proteas women’s team as they complete their season with a series against Sri Lanka do not suggest the side is making progress.
That is despite that in beating Australia in a T20 International and then in an ODI SA did something which they hadn’t done previously. Rather than elevate those one-off triumphs, it is the overall record for the summer that makes for messy reading. In T20s the Proteas won just three out of 12 matches and in ODIs they won seven and lost five times.
In a year in which there is a T20 World Cup, the Proteas failed to win any of the four T20 series they participated in, drawing twice with Bangladesh and New Zealand on home soil.
It is hard to consider that progress for a team which, in the wake of its runners-up finish at the T20 World Cup in 2023, seemed ready to consistently mix it with top nations Australia, India and England.
Progress made has been limited. The selectors have added some good young talent, most notably Eliz-Mari Marx and Ayanda Hlubi, who both made an impression in Australia and earned themselves national contracts.
Nadine de Klerk is now an established member of the starting eleven, across all three formats, and it is a wonder the selectors took so long to figure out that she and Marizanne Kapp can in fact play together in the starting team.
“Her batting has come a long way. She’s been absolutely smoking it in the nets and I still think she hasn’t shown the best of herself,” said Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt of De Klerk.
“Her mindset, energy and intensity she plays with is incredible to see. To have the seam bowling all-rounder is important for the balance of the side and we are lucky to have that with her and Kappy.”
Kapp, 34, despite battling long-term health problems, copping blows to the arm like she did in Australia and playing in such a physically demanding manner, remains the Proteas’ best player. She was influential in Australia, almost single-handedly winning the second ODI in that series, making 75 and then taking three wickets.
However, Wolvaardt is aware that Kapp will have to be carefully managed to get the best out of her in the biggest matches at World Cups. To do that, it requires the other players to pull their weight and too often this season that has not been the case.
The Proteas still rely far too heavily on Kapp, Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon and lately De Klerk. The others lack consistency and that includes former captain Sune Luus.
The players have not been helped by an interminable coaching saga, which has seen stand-in head coach Hilton Moreeng twice offered short-term extensions since his last full-time contract expired in June 2023.
Cricket SA have conducted interviews, but made no appointment. In addition, the position of head of women’s cricket, which had been a priority item for CSA, has still not been filled, despite interviews taking place in August last year after the post had been advertised by CSA in June.
For the players the next goal will be the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September, with the three-match series against Sri Lanka providing crucial opportunities to test combinations.
As important will be the individual performances of Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jaftha, Anneke Bosch, Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune.
After the T20s, the Proteas play three ODIs, which form part of the ICC Women’s Championship, the qualification competition for the 2025 World Cup. SA remain handily placed to claim one of the automatic qualifying spots, but that should not be the major target for the team.
Rather it is that they properly challenge Australia at the major events and to achieve that, they need world-beating performances from more than just two or three players as is the case now.
Proteas Women’s contract squad 2024-25: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt.
