Isuzu SA unveils single cab D-Max models with more frills

Isuzu Motors has added higher-specification LS models to its D-Max single cab range of bakkies in SA.
While the basic-spec L derivatives fulfil the need for a hard-working vehicle without too many frills, the LS brings additional comfort and convenience features with updated styling, says Kevin Fouche, department executive: product planning and programme management at Isuzu Motors SA.
“This makes it ideal for owner-operators who spend long hours behind the wheel and are looking for something a bit more upmarket and comfortable to suit their everyday needs.”
In LS guise the D-Max is externally differentiated from L models with 17-inch alloy wheels in place of steel rims, colour-coded finishes for the front fascia, mirror covers and door handles. The mirrors gain power adjustment, while halogen headlights are fitted as standard to improve driving visibility at night.
Cruise control comes standard on the new LS models, along with a seven-inch infotainment screen that incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for smartphone integration.
Standard safety features shared with the rest of the D-Max single cab line-up include ABS brakes, stability control, hill start assist, hill descent control, trailer sway control and dual front airbags.
As with the L models, the 1.9 Ddi LS can be specified in High Rider 4x2 guise with the choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions, or a 4x4 model with the six-speed automatic. The 1.9 Ddi four-cylinder turbodiesel engine produces 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque.
The 3.0 Ddi LS single cab — also available in 4x2 or 4x4, both of which are mated to the six-speed automatic transmission — delivers 140kW and 450Nm.
Upgrades
Along with the expansion of the D-Max single cab range, several specification upgrades have been implemented across the extended and double cab models.
In the workhorse-orientated extended cab and double cab in L trim, running boards are now fitted as standard, providing improved ease of access to the cabin.
The LSE extended cab gains a sportier edge with the B-pillars receiving a blackout treatment.
The upmarket LSE models have a higher level of luxury, with the addition of partial leather seats as standard, including an eight-way power adjustment for the driver and front passenger seats.
A centre-mounted front airbag, previously only offered on the top-spec V-Cross derivatives, is now also included in the LSE models. The airbag prevents the front seat occupants’ heads from contacting each other in a collision.
As a new convenience, a remote engine start has been introduced on the LSE, V-Cross and Arctic models. It enables the driver to start the vehicle from up to 20m away, allowing the climate control system to either heat or cool the vehicle before climbing on board.
Pricing
1.9 Ddi S/Cab HR LS — R516,500
1.9 Ddi S/Cab HR LS AT — R538,400
1.9 Ddi S/Cab 4x4 LS AT — R618,800
3.0 Ddi S/Cab HR LS AT — R590,800
3.0 Ddi S/Cab 4x4 LS AT — R665,400
Includes five-year/120,000km warranty and roadside assistance, and a five-year/90,000km service plan.
Isuzu SA unveils single cab D-Max models with more frills
The LS derivatives offer more conveniences for owner-operators
