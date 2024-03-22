New Nissan Africa president Jordi Vila. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jordi Vila, formerly Nissan divisional vice-president for marketing and sales Europe, has been appointed as president of Nissan Africa. He replaces Joni Paiva, who returns to the Renault group.
Born in Barcelona, Vila has worked at Nissan for 30 years with experience in sales and marketing, responsible for all functions related to sales, aftersales, dealer network development and marketing operations in Europe. He has been based at regional headquarters and markets, including Nissan Netherlands and Nissan Nordics.
“Africa is an important and strategic market for Nissan and presents many opportunities in the years to come,” says Vila. “We have a strong local presence and I’m sure we will continue to harness that expertise to deliver exceptional products and services for our African customers.”
“Nissan Africa is now well positioned with a solid organisation and a clear brand strategy, underpinned by a unified product line up for the entire continent. Nissan is ready to capture the continent’s growth, being the only OEM [original equipment manufacturer] with a strong industrial footprint with fully owned manufacturing plants in Egypt and SA, as well as assembly operations in Ghana and Nigeria,” he said.
Next week, Nissan Africa will be launching Daring Africa 2024, an eight-country odyssey comprising five Navaras and a Nissan X-Trail, from the home of the Navara in SA to Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Kenya, later ending in Egypt, linking the assembly plants in Rosslyn and Cairo, ahead of the Navara’s introduction to the Egyptian market.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
Jordi Vila appointed president of Nissan Africa
The former president of marketing and sales in Europe replaces Joni Paiva, who returns to Renault
