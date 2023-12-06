Expect heightened police presence on Joburg roads these holidays

The Tactical Response Unit (TRU) will be deployed to crime hotspots and major roadblocks will be set up across the city.
The festive season brings joy and celebration, but it also poses risks — especially on the roads.
Johannesburg’s Safer Festive Season campaign has warned road users they will be closely watched over the holidays, with a focus on drunk driving, vehicle and driver fitness and pedestrian safety awareness.
“Our objective is to ensure the safety of Johannesburg residents during the festive season by addressing issues like inconsiderate driving and reducing road fatalities,” said MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku at the recent campaign launch at the intersection of Witkoppen and Cedar roads in Fourways.
As the festive season coincided with the summer holidays there would be heightened activities and increased travel, Tshwaku said. This surge in road users meant more traffic and, unfortunately, a rise in road fatalities.
“Inconsiderate driving, including offences like driving under the influence and reckless driving, usually become more prevalent on Joburg roads during this season, posing a threat to public safety. Proactive measures are being taken by the public safety department emphasising the importance of obeying road rules and discouraging drinking and driving.”
Various activities, including stop-and-search operations, roadworthy testing and the distribution of educational pamphlets, will take place.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and Tactical Response Unit (TRU) will be deployed to crime hotspots, major roadblocks will be set up across the city, and stringent bylaw enforcement operations will ensure safety compliance in Johannesburg.
The MMC said motorists in Johannesburg can contribute to the success of the campaign by obeying road rules, avoiding drinking and driving and staying informed about safety measures.
The campaign will also enforce measures related to fire safety, the management of fireworks displays, flash floods, anti-fraud and corruption, event management and drowning prevention, as well as incident and disaster management compliance.
Schools across SA officially close for 2023 on December 13 and reopen on January 17. The expected increase in traffic volumes on the country’s major routes means road users will have to ensure they are vigilant and focused on the road, says the AA.
“Law enforcement efforts will intensify during the holiday period but it’s still the responsibility of every road user to be courteous to others and to observe the rules of the road,” the association says.
“Speed limits are not targets, and seat belts are not just accessories. Drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and even those on motorbikes should not use electronic devices, and everyone — including front passengers — should focus on the road. Unless everyone makes an effort to be safe on our roads, our country’s woeful road safety statistics will not improve.”
