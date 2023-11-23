Life / Motoring

Local Launch

Audi unveils Black Editions exclusively for SA

Just 100 models, offering additional cosmetic and functional features, will be available from early next year

23 November 2023 - 11:51
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Audi A4 Black Edition models feature signature styling cues and standard features curated specifically for this exclusive range. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Audi A4 Black Edition models feature signature styling cues and standard features curated specifically for this exclusive range. Picture: SUPPLIED

Audi SA has launched a number of special-edition derivatives exclusive to the SA market.

The new Black Edition and Urban Edition models boast additional cosmetic and functional features, and will be available from early 2024.

The first models to receive the Black Edition treatment are the A4 and S4 sedan ranges. The A4 package is available for the entire range, including the V6-powered S4 TFSI. Just 100 units will be imported to SA.

Signature features include a black styling package and black badging, S line exterior and interior with Nappa leather and S embossing, matrix LED headlights, privacy glass, 19-inch alloy wheels, sunroof and the technology package, including MMI navigation and Audi Connect.

There’s also the Audi virtual cockpit and  digital instrument panel, rear-view camera and Audi phone box inductive charging

The S4 Black Edition model adds a carbon boot spoiler, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, heated sport seats with diamond quilting and massage.

The V6-powered S4 Black Edition gets specific features such as carbon boot-lid spoiler. Picture: SUPPLIED
The V6-powered S4 Black Edition gets specific features such as carbon boot-lid spoiler. Picture: SUPPLIED

More models to follow next year

The Black Edition treatment will be extended to the Q2, A3 and S3, A5, S5, Q3 and Q5 ranges later next year, while the option of an Urban Edition will be available for the A3 Sportback 35 TFSI and the Q2 35 TFSI.

Black Edition Pricing
Audi A4 35 TFSI S tronic: R900,000
Audi A4 35 TDI S tronic: R946,800
Audi A4 40 TFSI S tronic: R952,400
Audi S4 TFSI quattro Tiptronic: R1,274,900

Prices include a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan. 

Latest Subaru Forester expected in SA in 2025

Sixth-generation model refines its offering of practicality for both on- and off-road conditions
Life
2 days ago

VW partners with DHL Express for test of electric vans in SA

Four ID.Buzz Cargo vans will operate from the DHL Express Service Centres
Life
1 day ago

Toyota tops auto rankings in best 100 global brands

Mercedes-Benz overtakes Coca-Cola to move up one place in annual Interbrand survey
Life
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Black Friday Banner

Latest

1.
Reborn BMW CSL Batmobile goes on auction
Life / Motoring
2.
Ford Ranger and VW Amarok jointly claim world ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Wanted Online: Something for the weekend?
Life
4.
Audi unveils Black Editions exclusively for SA
Life / Motoring
5.
This is what it costs to subscribe to a Toyota ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.