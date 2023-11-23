Audi unveils Black Editions exclusively for SA

The Audi A4 Black Edition models feature signature styling cues and standard features curated specifically for this exclusive range. Picture: SUPPLIED
AudiSA has launched a number of special-edition derivatives exclusive to the SA market.
The new Black Edition and Urban Edition models boast additional cosmetic and functional features, and will be available from early 2024.
The first models to receive the Black Edition treatment are the A4 and S4 sedan ranges. The A4 package is available for the entire range, including the V6-powered S4 TFSI. Just 100 units will be imported to SA.
Signature features include a black styling package and black badging, S line exterior and interior with Nappa leather and S embossing, matrix LED headlights, privacy glass, 19-inch alloy wheels, sunroof and the technology package, including MMI navigation andAudiConnect.
There’s also the Audivirtual cockpit and digital instrument panel, rear-view camera and Audiphone box inductive charging
TheS4 Black Edition model adds a carbon boot spoiler, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, heated sport seats with diamond quilting and massage.
The V6-powered S4 Black Edition gets specific features such as carbon boot-lid spoiler. Picture: SUPPLIED
More models to follow next year
The Black Edition treatment will be extended to the Q2, A3 and S3, A5, S5, Q3 and Q5 ranges later next year, while the option of an Urban Edition will be available for the A3 Sportback 35 TFSI and the Q2 35 TFSI.
Black Edition Pricing AudiA4 35 TFSI S tronic: R900,000 AudiA4 35 TDI S tronic: R946,800 AudiA4 40 TFSI S tronic: R952,400 AudiS4 TFSI quattro Tiptronic: R1,274,900
Prices include a five-year/100,000kmservice and maintenance plan.
