REVIEW
REVIEW | Suzuki XL6 hauls six people with a dash of style
The XL6 is the latest entrant in the R300,000-R400,000 league of MPVs
Large families seeking a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) that can haul children to soccer practice have a growing number of options to choose from. Those with big budgets are lucky enough to consider large and luxurious people carriers like the Hyundai Staria, Ford Tourneo or VW Kombi, while at the bottom end of the pecking order is the underpowered Renault Triber 1.0 for R230,000.
In between is a thriving segment of crossover MPVs offering reasonable power and features for R300,000-R400,000, and the Suzuki XL6 is the latest entrant. It’s a six-seater that offers a slightly more premium alternative to Suzuki’s long-serving seven-seat Ertiga...
