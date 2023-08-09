LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE: Isuzu launches budget-friendly, medium-paced SUV
Motoring editor Denis Droppa gets behind the wheel of the marque’s value-orientated MU-X
Isuzu Motors SA has added a more budget-friendly 1.9l model to its MU-X range of seven-seater SUVs, which has until now been available only in 3l guises.
Retailing at R708,000, the new Isuzu MU-X 1.9 LS 4x2 offers a significant saving over the entry-level 3.0 version, which sells for R800,000, and takes aim directly at cheaper models of the market-leading Toyota Fortuner. The MU-X range now has six models priced from R708,000 to R960,600, all with Isuzu’s standard five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/120,000km warranty included...
