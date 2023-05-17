Vitz is the most affordable Toyota in SA

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
If there’s any car segment that resonates with SA buyers and their present economic woes, it’s small hatchbacks. Features such as affordability and low running costs have seen great demand for budget cars priced between R170,000 and R250,000.
Toyota SA has offered models in the sector including the Agya it sourced from Daihatsu, and in its place it has launched the Vitz, which is based on the Suzuki Celerio.
Three models are on offer: the entry-level Vitz 1.0 with a manual transmission; the Vitz 1.0 XR with a similar transmission and more features; and the Vitz 1.0 XR AMT, which has an automated manual transmission. Prices range from R190,000-R240,000, while the Suzuki Celerio costs R184,000-R220,000.
Like the Celerio, the Vitz has bold and swept-back headlights and teardrop rear light clusters. The range-topping XR model gets front fog lamps, glossy black 15-inch alloys and body colour-matched door handles and exterior mirrors.
The interior is more spacious than the Agya. At the Vitz launch in Johannesburg this week I had a pair of towering passengers able to fit in without complaint. The boot, accessed through a latch inside is rated at 295l and functionality is boosted by a 60/40 split rear seat.
The dashboard is upright and recessed for space allocation, and crammed with all the function buttons, including those that operate the power windows. It’s got air conditioning, controls fitted on the steering wheel, and an audio system.
The entry-level model lacks a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, and USB ports; nor does it have Apple Carplay or Android Auto functionality. You’ll need to buy an XR model to interact with these items that include music streaming, real-time navigation and more smartphone integration.
All Vitz models are powered by a three-cylinder 1.0l petrol engine producing 49kW and 89Nm. I drove the model paired with a manual transmission. The light operation of the clutch and gearshift were kind when driving in traffic, and the integration of a stop/start system for the small capacity motor means it's a light fuel-sipper.
It’s a tot that’s made for urban areas, and it darts about feeling reasonably refined and comfortable on a variety of road surfaces. Toyota says the model is aimed at anyone seeking econo wheels, with students featuring prominently in its targeted audience.
The company says the manual Vitz consumes just 4.4l/100km on average, and an even lower 4.2l/100km in AMT guise. My real-world testing returned 6.5l/100km.
Safety items across the range include driver and front passenger airbags, child locks and Isofix child restraint systems, ABS brakes, vehicle stability control.
Hill-assist control is standard on AMT models that prevent the car from rolling back on inclined pull-offs. The top-range model also gets rear parking sensors, an immobiliser with integrated alarm and remote door locking.
The first drive verdict says it’s a brilliant package that we’ve already tasted elsewhere.
All Vitz models are sold with an extendable two-year/30,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty. All new Toyota vehicles are also fitted with in-car Wi-Fi capability and a complimentary 15Gb.
Pricing
Vitz 1.0 MT — R189,900Vitz 1.0 XR MT — R219,900Vitz 1.0 XR AMT — R239,900
