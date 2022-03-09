First Drive
Suzuki Celerio increases function and adds form
Fuel-sipping city hatch boasts a good number of features and stylish looks, plus electronic stability control, a first in its segment
The previous Suzuki Celerio model was a true function-before-form car; like most budget small boxes, rather dreary and unsophisticated.
Not so with the all-new Celerio, which combines attractive prices with a good number of features and stylish looks.
Gone is the basic analogue dashboard, and in its place is a more appealing layout, a colourful digital display, electric windows, and air conditioning.
The range-topping Celerio GL features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, silver detailing on the centre and side air-vent bezels, silver door handles, front and rear electric windows, rear parking camera, and remote controlled door locks.
The infotainment system includes USB port, with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility.
From the outside, the GL is distinguished from the GA specification with its 15-inch darkened alloy wheels (as opposed to 14-inch steel rims and wheel covers) and body-coloured door handles and side mirrors.
All models have a 60:40 split rear seat, luggage hooks, and a 295l boot with a full-size spare wheel.
The entry-level GA model is equipped with an audio-only park assistant, but does have Bluetooth and a multifunction steering wheel, and power steering. It has two speakers and integrated wiring for the easy fitment of a sound system.
All Celerios are powered by a 1.0l, three-cylinder petrol engine with a fuel-saving start/stop function.
The GA has five-speed manual transmission only, while the GL offers a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), including a hill-hold function.
Outputs are 49kW and 89Nm and the front-wheel drive car is rated with an average fuel consumption figure of 4.2l/100km for the AMT and 4.4l/100km for the manual.
Though it’s a toddler, the Celerio is a refined one, and it delivers on the city car promise of being able to dart about effortlessly. The preppy, three-cylinder motor drives satisfactorily in both urban and highway conditions.
Light pedal operation and steering add to the appeal, but there were no AMT-equipped Celerios to try out at the media launch in Gauteng earlier this week.
McPherson strut and coil springs in the front suspension and the torsion beam and coil-spring rear suspension give it a smooth ride quality.
The cars are equipped with ABS brakes with emergency brake assistance, and Isofix restraint system for child seats. Further safety includes two airbags and electronic stability control, the latter feature being a first in its segment.
The Suzuki Celerio is sold with a five year/200,000km warranty and the GL models have a two year/30,000km service plan.
PRICES
1.0 GA MT — R174,900
1.0 GL MT — R194,900
1.0 GL AMT — R209,900
