WATCH | Lamborghini previews its potent Aventador replacement

The petrol-electric hybrid will be the most muscular Lambo ever

10 March 2023 - 09:55 Staff Writer

It is the beginning of a new era for Lamborghini with the launch of its first high-performance electrified vehicle.

The upcoming replacement to the Aventador is code-named the LB744 will be the most potent Lambo yet made, and will combine the Italian automaker’s legendary naturally aspirated V12 engine with a performance-oriented hybrid system.

The new 6.5l V12 mid-mounted petrol engine will be boosted by three electric motors to produce a combined 745kW of power – a big hike over the 574kW produced by the outgoing Aventador in its most powerful incarnation.

The V12 has been rotated 180 degrees in the engine bay and Lamborghini says it delivers more revs, more thrills and more emotions. The LB744’s compact eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is positioned behind the V12 to aid weight distribution.

The electric motor starts the V12 engine, it’s able to recharge the battery if needed, and last but not least it delivers additional torque during maximum acceleration. The car has the ability to run solely on electric power, but only for around 8km.

“This drivetrain is very emotional and very exciting,” says Lamborghini.

More details will be released on the Aventador’s replacement in the coming weeks.

