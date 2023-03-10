WATCH | Lamborghini previews its potent Aventador replacement

Investors are closely watching export cuts from Russia, which decided to trim oil output by 500,000 bpd in March
SA’s ability to weather the storm has largely been because of the steadfastness, innovation and resilience of the private sector
The strike has been characterised by intimidation and assault of healthcare workers and some patients being turned away from hospitals
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
President Masisi threatened to walk away from talks to renew the sales deal unless Botswana gets a larger share of output from the JV.
The credit ratings agency has ended a stretch of relative ratings stability for SA
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Phillip Mehrtens, who works for the domestic Susi Air service, was abducted by the armed wing of Free Papua Movement last month
Gary Lineker is giving a voice to the downtrodden on a platform few activists or politicians have
What does Noma’s closure say about kitchen culture in the gastro world?
It is the beginning of a new era for Lamborghini with the launch of its first high-performance electrified vehicle.
The upcoming replacement to the Aventador is code-named the LB744 will be the most potent Lambo yet made, and will combine the Italian automaker’s legendary naturally aspirated V12 engine with a performance-oriented hybrid system.
The new 6.5l V12 mid-mounted petrol engine will be boosted by three electric motors to produce a combined 745kW of power – a big hike over the 574kW produced by the outgoing Aventador in its most powerful incarnation.
The V12 has been rotated 180 degrees in the engine bay and Lamborghini says it delivers more revs, more thrills and more emotions. The LB744’s compact eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is positioned behind the V12 to aid weight distribution.
The electric motor starts the V12 engine, it’s able to recharge the battery if needed, and last but not least it delivers additional torque during maximum acceleration. The car has the ability to run solely on electric power, but only for around 8km.
“This drivetrain is very emotional and very exciting,” says Lamborghini.
More details will be released on the Aventador’s replacement in the coming weeks.
