WATCH | An epic, fast-paced rivalry

European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
Federal nature of the constitution means provinces can make their own decisions
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Production increased one-fifth year on year to 738,000oz for the three months to end-September
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
About half of the best crop farmed in the east of the country is likely to be reduced to animal feed
Defiant Danes can point to their history to justify their dream
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
It was one of the most infamous snubs in automotive history. Ferruccio Lamborghini (1916—1993) was a successful Italian tractor manufacturer who owned a number of Ferraris. When he suggested to Enzo Ferrari how the clutch on the Prancing Horse’s cars could be improved, he was told: “Go back to your tractors”.
The rude riposte inspired Ferrucio to establish his sports-car brand in 1963 to take on Ferrari, leading to icons as the Countach, Diablo, and Aventador.
The origin story of this famous Italian rivalry is told in Lamborghini: the man behind the legend, a biopic launching internationally on November 18.
The film stars Frank Grillo in the titular role with Gabriel Byrne as Enzo Ferrari and Mira Sorvino as Annita Borgatti, Lamborghini’s second wife.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH | An epic, fast-paced rivalry
New biopic tells the origin story of the decades-old feud between Lamborghini and Ferrari
It was one of the most infamous snubs in automotive history. Ferruccio Lamborghini (1916—1993) was a successful Italian tractor manufacturer who owned a number of Ferraris. When he suggested to Enzo Ferrari how the clutch on the Prancing Horse’s cars could be improved, he was told: “Go back to your tractors”.
The rude riposte inspired Ferrucio to establish his sports-car brand in 1963 to take on Ferrari, leading to icons as the Countach, Diablo, and Aventador.
The origin story of this famous Italian rivalry is told in Lamborghini: the man behind the legend, a biopic launching internationally on November 18.
The film stars Frank Grillo in the titular role with Gabriel Byrne as Enzo Ferrari and Mira Sorvino as Annita Borgatti, Lamborghini’s second wife.
Enzo Ferrari movie gets ready for starting grid
Ferruccio Lamborghini inducted into automotive hall of fame
End of an era as last Lamborghini Aventador comes off the line
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.