Life / Motoring

WATCH | An epic, fast-paced rivalry

New biopic tells the origin story of the decades-old feud between Lamborghini and Ferrari

03 November 2022 - 11:53 Motor News Reporter

It was one of the most infamous snubs in automotive history. Ferruccio Lamborghini (1916—1993) was a successful Italian tractor manufacturer who owned a number of Ferraris. When he suggested to Enzo Ferrari how the clutch on the Prancing Horse’s cars could be improved, he was told: “Go back to your tractors”.

The rude riposte inspired Ferrucio to establish his sports-car brand in 1963 to take on Ferrari, leading to icons as the Countach, Diablo, and Aventador.

Ferrucio's feud with Enzo Ferrari led to supercars like the Lamborghini Countach. The original model on the left is pictured with the latest version. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrucio's feud with Enzo Ferrari led to supercars like the Lamborghini Countach. The original model on the left is pictured with the latest version. Picture: SUPPLIED

The origin story of this famous Italian rivalry is told in Lamborghini: the man behind the legend, a biopic launching internationally on November 18.

The film stars Frank Grillo in the titular role with Gabriel Byrne as Enzo Ferrari and Mira Sorvino as Annita Borgatti, Lamborghini’s second wife.

Enzo Ferrari movie gets ready for starting grid

Adam Driver of ‘Star Wars’ fame to play the role of the Italian motoring mogul
Life
8 months ago

Ferruccio Lamborghini inducted into automotive hall of fame

Previous winners include Henry Ford, Gottleib Daimler and Sir Lewis Hamilton
Life
3 months ago

End of an era as last Lamborghini Aventador comes off the line

The V12 Italian supercar says ‘arrivederci’ after 11 years
Life
1 month ago
