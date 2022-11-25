Life / Motoring

COLLECTIBLES

One-off matt black Ferrari Enzo to be auctioned

It’s another of fewer than 20 “Extracampionario” cars finished in a non-standard colour

25 November 2022 - 14:45 Phuti Mpyane
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

International auction house RM Sotheby’s will auction the only Ferrari Enzo delivered new by the factory in matt black. The sale opens on December 5 and closes on December 7 without reserve.

The Enzo is one of fewer than 20 “Extracampionario” cars finished in a non-standard colour, a privilege reserved exclusively for Maranello’s most valued and discerning clients.

It was the only factory-approved Enzo in matt black (Nero Opaco) and was delivered to a member of the Brunei royal family. The 29th Sultan is known for his penchant for super exclusive cars said to amount to some 7,000 , including 550 Ferraris. 

With colour and mileage typically being the two most important differentiators in the modern car marketplace today, low-mileage Enzos boasting one-off colour schemes are the most sought after — however, this Enzo is in a category of its own.

With the combination of royal provenance, low mileage and a stunning specification made available only for this client, this is an unrepeatable opportunity to buy the best, according to RM Sotheby’s.

On June 29, RM Sotheby’s auctioned another one-off Enzo in the extraordinary colour Bianco Avus (white).

The Ferrari Enzo, named after the Ferrari founder, was produced from 2002-2004 and was powered by a mid-mounted 6.0l V12 engine with outputs of 485kW and 657Nm. Only 399 units were made.

WATCH | An epic, fast-paced rivalry

New biopic tells the origin story of the decades-old feud between Lamborghini and Ferrari
Life
3 weeks ago

Schumacher Ferrari sells for more than $14m at Swiss auction

The championship-winning F2003-GA is now the most valuable modern F1 car in history
Life
1 week ago

Ferrari SP51 is the latest one-off from the Italian stable

Exclusive features on the 812 GTS-based car include the total lack of a roof, bespoke paint and cabin styling
Life
1 month ago

Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m

The auctioneers said the car, which had around 10,000km on the clock, was bought new by Tyson in 1995 and he owned it for four years before reselling ...
Life
3 months ago

The one and only white Enzo built by Ferrari heads to auction

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire the fabled white Enzo, the only example of its type to leave Maranello
Life
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Tonale oozes Alfa class and styling
Life / Motoring
2.
Eight sensibly priced performance cars launched ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
The week in pictures
Life
5.
Slow road to starry Nieu-Bethesda
Life

Related Articles

BMW’s 3.0 CSL reborn in modern ‘Batmobile’

Life / Motoring

WATCH: Rimac Nevera sets new EV top-speed record

Life / Motoring

Mercedes-AMG One sets new Nürburgring lap record

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.