The level of public interest in the car is staggering and unprecedented, says the auction house
International auction house RM Sotheby’s will auction the only Ferrari Enzo delivered new by the factory in matt black. The sale opens on December 5 and closes on December 7 without reserve.
The Enzo is one of fewer than 20 “Extracampionario” cars finished in a non-standard colour, a privilege reserved exclusively for Maranello’s most valued and discerning clients.
It was the only factory-approved Enzo in matt black (Nero Opaco) and was delivered to a member of the Brunei royal family. The 29th Sultan is known for his penchant for super exclusive cars said to amount to some 7,000 , including 550 Ferraris.
With colour and mileage typically being the two most important differentiators in the modern car marketplace today, low-mileage Enzos boasting one-off colour schemes are the most sought after — however, this Enzo is in a category of its own.
With the combination of royal provenance, low mileage and a stunning specification made available only for this client, this is an unrepeatable opportunity to buy the best, according to RM Sotheby’s.
On June 29, RM Sotheby’s auctioned another one-off Enzo in the extraordinary colour Bianco Avus (white).
The Ferrari Enzo, named after the Ferrari founder, was produced from 2002-2004 and was powered by a mid-mounted 6.0l V12 engine with outputs of 485kW and 657Nm. Only 399 units were made.
COLLECTIBLES
One-off matt black Ferrari Enzo to be auctioned
It’s another of fewer than 20 “Extracampionario” cars finished in a non-standard colour
