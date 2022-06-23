The one and only white Enzo built by Ferrari heads to auction

An extraordinary Ferrari Enzo will be auctioned by RM Sotherby’s on June 29. The Enzo is a mid-engine sports car launched by Ferrari in 2002 and named after the company’s founder, Enzo Ferrari. Constructed from lightweight carbon fibre and aluminium, it boasted Formula One technology such as an F1-style automated-shift manual transmission and active aerodynamics, and is powered by a 485kW 6.0l V12 engine.

Any Ferrari Enzo is a rare jewel befitting of any serious supercar collection, but chassis 133023 is an even more special machine. It’s one of fewer than 20 “Extracampionario” cars finished in a non-standard colour, a privilege reserved exclusively for Maranello’s most valued and discerning clients.

This Enzo is the only example of that cohort to be specified in the shade of Bianco Avus — or simply white.

This is another Ferrari classic colour, and if you discount Don Johnson’s Miami Vice Ferrari Testarossa, this elegant and pearly white was also made available in the newer 488 and F12 models and can be paired with virtually any accent colour.

This unique Ferrari Enzo was completed in May 2003, finished in the striking combination of Bianco Avus over Nero leather interior, specified with Rosso Corsa instruments and extra-large carbon-fibre bucket seats complete with rare 3D black cloth inserts.

The car first made its way via Ferrari Central Europe in Wiesbaden, Germany, to Symbol Automobiles in Matran, Switzerland, where it was sold to its first owner, a very private German-Swiss billionaire. Used minimally during those early years, the car spent much of its time drawing crowds while dressing the window of the boutique supplying dealer in Matran, before being exported to Hong Kong in 2011.

Unregistered during its time in Hong Kong due to its left-hand-drive configuration, the Enzo served as a cornerstone of a significant Ferrari collection in recent years, and its odometer reading stands at just 9,600km at the time of cataloguing.

As with many of the finest examples of the Prancing Horse, this Enzo is recognised by Maranello with Ferrari Classiche certification awarded in November 2012. Further, the car has just received a full annual service at the Ferrari authorised dealer in Hong Kong.

The auction link is here.