World’s quickest car: Rimac Nevera takes to the streets

Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
Electricity issue requires clear and decisive leadership, and a willingness to do things differently, writes Geordin Hill-Lewis
The owner is expected to appear in court on August 19 in connection with charges of selling alcohol to children under 18 years
In a first-of-its-kind rule, the ruling party will allow its top six and NEC contenders to run their campaigns in public
Mthombeni will provide CEO Arrie Rautenbach with operational support and strategic advice
Further upward pressure on production costs could kick in if the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates quicker than expected
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Regional forum sees climate change as its major security issue, along with tensions between China and the US, and the surprise withdrawal of Kiribati from the forum
Jacques Nienaber makes 11 changes to team to meet Wales in Cape Town
After 18 prototypes and 45 crash tests, the Croation electric hypercar is ready for owners
After five years of development and testing, 18 prototypes and 45 crash tests, the first full production version of the Rimac Nevera has rolled off the assembly line.
With only 150 to be produced at about €2m (R34m) each, hand-building of the Croatian electric hypercar will now continue at the factory near Zagreb.
The Nevera secured the title of world’s fastest accelerating production car after setting an unofficial 8.6 seconds quarter-mile production-car world record last year.
With 1,427kW produced by four electric motors, the hypercar accelerates from 0-96km/h in just 1.85 seconds, to 160km/h in 4.3 seconds, and has a reported top speed of 412km/h.
Finished in a striking pearlescent shade of Callisto Green with Painted Graphite Vertex wheels and Sand Alcantara interior, this first car was showcased at last month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in a series of full throttle sideways runs up the famous Hillclimb. Known as car “#000”, and finished with a numbered plaque, it will remain in the possession of Bugatti Rimac as a demonstrator and marketing car.
The cars will soon be delivered worldwide through Rimac Automobili’s global network of 25 dealers in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
The Nevera was developed from scratch, with most key systems developed and made in-house by Rimac. To achieve the extremely high-performance targets that the team has set for the Nevera, all major components had to be custom developed. An entirely new generation battery system, inverter, gearbox, motor, control systems, infotainment and many more, were developed specifically for the Nevera.
Rimac Automobili was founded in 2009 by Mate Rimac at the age of 21. Rimac’s short but rich history has seen it becoming a pioneer in electrification and it also produces drivetrains and battery systems for companies including Porsche, Hyundai, Aston Martin and Koenigsegg.
In November it merged with Bugatti Automobiles to create a new supercar company called Bugatti Rimac, with Porsche holding a 45% stake.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SUPERCARS
World’s quickest car: Rimac Nevera takes to the streets
After 18 prototypes and 45 crash tests, the Croation electric hypercar is ready for owners
After five years of development and testing, 18 prototypes and 45 crash tests, the first full production version of the Rimac Nevera has rolled off the assembly line.
With only 150 to be produced at about €2m (R34m) each, hand-building of the Croatian electric hypercar will now continue at the factory near Zagreb.
The Nevera secured the title of world’s fastest accelerating production car after setting an unofficial 8.6 seconds quarter-mile production-car world record last year.
With 1,427kW produced by four electric motors, the hypercar accelerates from 0-96km/h in just 1.85 seconds, to 160km/h in 4.3 seconds, and has a reported top speed of 412km/h.
Finished in a striking pearlescent shade of Callisto Green with Painted Graphite Vertex wheels and Sand Alcantara interior, this first car was showcased at last month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in a series of full throttle sideways runs up the famous Hillclimb. Known as car “#000”, and finished with a numbered plaque, it will remain in the possession of Bugatti Rimac as a demonstrator and marketing car.
The cars will soon be delivered worldwide through Rimac Automobili’s global network of 25 dealers in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
The Nevera was developed from scratch, with most key systems developed and made in-house by Rimac. To achieve the extremely high-performance targets that the team has set for the Nevera, all major components had to be custom developed. An entirely new generation battery system, inverter, gearbox, motor, control systems, infotainment and many more, were developed specifically for the Nevera.
Rimac Automobili was founded in 2009 by Mate Rimac at the age of 21. Rimac’s short but rich history has seen it becoming a pioneer in electrification and it also produces drivetrains and battery systems for companies including Porsche, Hyundai, Aston Martin and Koenigsegg.
In November it merged with Bugatti Automobiles to create a new supercar company called Bugatti Rimac, with Porsche holding a 45% stake.
Ferrari in no rush to go electric
Rimac and Bugatti complete merger
Porsche’s Mission R concept drops a hint about its electric future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.