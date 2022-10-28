×

Life / Motoring

Local News

Jaguar Land Rover Experience introduces longer taster drives

These more in-depth test drives are held at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience in Lonehill

28 October 2022 - 13:42 Motor News Reporter
Taster drives for customers who want a more in-depth review of Jaguars and Land Rover has been introduced at the Experience centre in Lonehill, Sandton. Picture: SUPPLIED
Taster drives for customers who want a more in-depth review of Jaguars and Land Rover has been introduced at the Experience centre in Lonehill, Sandton. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Jaguar Land Rover Experience in Lonehill, Sandton, has introduced Taster Drives to its line-up of driving courses, giving customers more in-depth test drives of new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles than is possible at dealerships.

They are designed for customers new to Jaguar or Land Rover products, or as gifts for fans. A drive includes an introduction to the Jaguar Land Rover Experience facility, a vehicle safety briefing and the drive experience itself — all totalling about 90 minutes — with the company’s accredited instructors.

Taster drives are offered alongside the experience centre’s selection of half-day, full-day or bespoke luxury travel driving experiences which are available in a wide range of current Jaguars and Land Rovers, including the supercharged F-Pace SVR, all-electric I-Pace, Defender and Range Rover among others.

The property features the Kingsley Holgate Expedition Trail with 3km of off-road tracks, an adventure park where a series of tailor-made obstacles are designed to put the brand’s off-road vehicles to the test, a 70m diameter skidpan for handling exercises, and a 185m long platform for higher speeds. 

The facility also has a restaurant open to the public for walk-ins from 8am to 5pm Tuesdays to Sundays, a 52-seat cinema room and various size conference and private board rooms.  

The cost for the Taster drives starts at R1,520 per person, or R2,200 for V8 models and the I-Pace. Driving guests are required to present valid SA driving license cards and must be at least 23 years of age to drive V8 or electric models. 

Customers can test the vehicles in various terrains.. Picture: SUPPLIED
Customers can test the vehicles in various terrains.. Picture: SUPPLIED

