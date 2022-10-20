Renault 4Ever Trophy is a pint-sized, retro-styled SUV

Renault has unveiled a cute, compact electric off-roader at this week’s Paris motor show.

The retro-styled 4Ever Trophy concept is a show car version of a small battery-powered crossover that will go into production by 2025. It’s the second iconic Renault model to get an electric reboot after the recent Renault 5 Prototype, with the French carmaker saying it’s tapping into its illustrious past to better electrify its future.

The 4Ever Trophy concept arrives 30 years after production of the original Renault 4 ended, after selling more than 8-million units in more than 100 countries.

A rugged mini SUV, the concept car has an extrovert design with a high ground clearance, a large roof rack, chunky tyres, and underbody protection. Renault said the car pays tribute to the rugged Renault 4s that competed in events such as the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally 25 years ago.

“To bring 4Ever Trophy into the modern era, we have infused its streamlined shape with technological sophistication. All these ingredients have been carefully crafted so that the design resonates with those who are familiar with the 4L and its illustrious history, and with younger generations,” said Gilles Vidal, Renault design director.