Life / Motoring

PARIS MOTOR SHOW

Renault 4Ever Trophy is a pint-sized, retro-styled SUV

20 October 2022 - 05:06 Staff Writer
The retro-styled concept car previews a future production model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

Renault has unveiled a cute, compact electric off-roader at this week’s Paris motor show.

The retro-styled 4Ever Trophy concept is a show car version of a small battery-powered crossover that will go into production by 2025. It’s the second iconic Renault model to get an electric reboot after the recent Renault 5 Prototype, with the French carmaker saying it’s tapping into its illustrious past to better electrify its future.

The 4Ever Trophy concept arrives 30 years after production of the original Renault 4 ended, after selling more than 8-million units in more than 100 countries.

A rugged mini SUV, the concept car has an extrovert design with a high ground clearance, a large roof rack, chunky tyres, and underbody protection. Renault said the car pays tribute to the rugged Renault 4s that competed in events such as the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally 25 years ago.

“To bring 4Ever Trophy into the modern era, we have infused its streamlined shape with technological sophistication. All these ingredients have been carefully crafted so that the design resonates with those who are familiar with the 4L and its illustrious history, and with younger generations,” said Gilles Vidal, Renault design director.

With a spare tyre and spade located on the outside, the electric 4x4 is ready to tackle any off-road situation. Picture: SUPPLIED
The concept car puts a new twist on the Renault 4’s iconic wide horizontal grille featuring the round, built-in lamps, now with Matrix LED lights. The innovative lights give the vehicle a strong identity. While the recognisable pill-shaped rear lights have also been entirely redesigned, they remain readily recognisable and are a clear nod to the original 4L. 

With a spare tyre located on the carbon fibre roof, and a spade and waffle boards on the upper section of the rear door, the car is ready to tackle any off-road situation.  The underbelly is reinforced to provide greater protection for the battery located in the middle of the chassis, while the tyre pressures can be adjusted from inside the car to adapt to the terrain.

