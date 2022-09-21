Las Vegas debuts in record 24-race Formula One calendar

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
How the nation can realise the policy aims of localisation
Reversal of seminal 2007 judgment would unravel the entire industry of processing and re-treating old tailings dumps that has developed on the basis of that ruling
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
As part of the deal Cowgill cannot join rivals and will stay on as a consultant to support the new CEO and chair
Drop in fuel prices more than offsets higher costs for food and electricity, but the overall rate remains well above the Reserve Bank’s target range
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Asha Patel, Google head of business-to-business marketing for Sub Saharan Africa
Liz Truss's government cuts business energy prices by about half
Terrence Mashego ruled out of Bafana’s two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana due to injury
The Automobile Association calls on new duties on imported Chinese tyres to be reversed
Formula One will have a record 24 races next season with Las Vegas making its floodlit debut in November and Monaco signing a new deal to secure its place on the calendar until at least 2025.
The governing FIA announced approval of the calendar on Tuesday, with the Las Vegas Strip circuit taking November 18 as the season’s penultimate round and third in the US.
It will also be the first race to be held on a Saturday since 1985.
“The Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to take F1 race weekends to the next level,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. “The entire city is buzzing with excitement for next year’s race.”
The Grand Prix’s 6.12km track along the famed Las Vegas Strip will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace at an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.
Monaco, historically the most glamorous race, had its future thrown into doubt earlier in the year amid contract renewal talks.
F1 said a new three-year deal had been signed with the Automobile Club de Monaco, whose president Michel Boeri said it was likely to be renewed.
The principality retains its traditional May 28 slot as the eighth race and middle part of a triple-header with Italy’s Imola and Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya near Barcelona.
This season was to have had a record 23 races but that was reduced to 22 after Russia’s race in Sochi was cancelled following the invasion of Ukraine.
Bahrain will open the season on March 5 with Abu Dhabi hosting the final round on November 26.
The calendar also avoids a clash with the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race that will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year on June 10 and 11.
August break
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 9 will be on the weekend before the Wimbledon men’s and women’s tennis finals on July 15 and 16.
The traditional August break is maintained, with Belgium becoming the last race before it at the end of July — and following on from Hungary — rather than the first after.
Belgium’s longer-term future remains uncertain, with organisers signing only a one-year extension in August.
“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA F1 World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
“The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport.”
Qatar, with a race on October 8, returns as a fourth Middle Eastern round after being absent this year due to the country hosting the Soccer World Cup.
China, which last hosted a race in 2019, returns despite lingering uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions, while France, whose race was at Le Castellet’s Circuit Paul Ricard near Marseille, has been dropped as previously announced.
F1 has also been negotiating with SA’s Kyalami circuit but that deal has yet to be done. Azerbaijan and Miami remain as back-to-back races on April 30 and May 7, respectively.
There was no confirmation of which races would be held in the sprint format, with the sport seeking as many as six after three this year.
“F1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport,” said Domenicali.
2023 Calendar:
March 5 — Bahrain
March 19 — Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
April 2 — Australia (Melbourne)
April 16 — China (Shanghai)
April 30 — Azerbaijan (Baku)
May 7 — Miami (the US)
May 21 — Emilia Romagna (Imola)
May 28 — Monaco
June 4 — Spain (Barcelona)
June 18 — Canada (Montreal)
July 2 — Austria (Spielberg)
July 9 — Britain (Silverstone)
July 23 — Hungary
July 30 — Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
August 27 — Netherlands (Zandvoort)
September 3 — Italy (Monza)
September 17 — Singapore
September 24 — Japan (Suzuka)
October 8 — Qatar
October 22 — US (Austin)
October 29 — Mexico
November 5 — Brazil (Interlagos)
November 18 — Las Vegas
November 26 — Abu Dhabi.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FORMULA ONE
Las Vegas debuts in record 24-race Formula One calendar
Monaco signs a new deal to secure its place on the calendar until at least 2025
Formula One will have a record 24 races next season with Las Vegas making its floodlit debut in November and Monaco signing a new deal to secure its place on the calendar until at least 2025.
The governing FIA announced approval of the calendar on Tuesday, with the Las Vegas Strip circuit taking November 18 as the season’s penultimate round and third in the US.
It will also be the first race to be held on a Saturday since 1985.
“The Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to take F1 race weekends to the next level,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. “The entire city is buzzing with excitement for next year’s race.”
The Grand Prix’s 6.12km track along the famed Las Vegas Strip will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace at an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.
Monaco, historically the most glamorous race, had its future thrown into doubt earlier in the year amid contract renewal talks.
F1 said a new three-year deal had been signed with the Automobile Club de Monaco, whose president Michel Boeri said it was likely to be renewed.
The principality retains its traditional May 28 slot as the eighth race and middle part of a triple-header with Italy’s Imola and Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya near Barcelona.
This season was to have had a record 23 races but that was reduced to 22 after Russia’s race in Sochi was cancelled following the invasion of Ukraine.
Bahrain will open the season on March 5 with Abu Dhabi hosting the final round on November 26.
The calendar also avoids a clash with the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race that will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year on June 10 and 11.
August break
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 9 will be on the weekend before the Wimbledon men’s and women’s tennis finals on July 15 and 16.
The traditional August break is maintained, with Belgium becoming the last race before it at the end of July — and following on from Hungary — rather than the first after.
Belgium’s longer-term future remains uncertain, with organisers signing only a one-year extension in August.
“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA F1 World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
“The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport.”
Qatar, with a race on October 8, returns as a fourth Middle Eastern round after being absent this year due to the country hosting the Soccer World Cup.
China, which last hosted a race in 2019, returns despite lingering uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions, while France, whose race was at Le Castellet’s Circuit Paul Ricard near Marseille, has been dropped as previously announced.
F1 has also been negotiating with SA’s Kyalami circuit but that deal has yet to be done. Azerbaijan and Miami remain as back-to-back races on April 30 and May 7, respectively.
There was no confirmation of which races would be held in the sprint format, with the sport seeking as many as six after three this year.
“F1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport,” said Domenicali.
2023 Calendar:
March 5 — Bahrain
March 19 — Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
April 2 — Australia (Melbourne)
April 16 — China (Shanghai)
April 30 — Azerbaijan (Baku)
May 7 — Miami (the US)
May 21 — Emilia Romagna (Imola)
May 28 — Monaco
June 4 — Spain (Barcelona)
June 18 — Canada (Montreal)
July 2 — Austria (Spielberg)
July 9 — Britain (Silverstone)
July 23 — Hungary
July 30 — Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
August 27 — Netherlands (Zandvoort)
September 3 — Italy (Monza)
September 17 — Singapore
September 24 — Japan (Suzuka)
October 8 — Qatar
October 22 — US (Austin)
October 29 — Mexico
November 5 — Brazil (Interlagos)
November 18 — Las Vegas
November 26 — Abu Dhabi.
Reuters
SA will not have a Formula One race in 2023
Super Max wins Belgium Grand Prix from 14th on grid
Verstappen wins at Monza after safety car finish
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Verstappen wins at Monza after safety car finish
Verstappen can rain on Ferrari’s Monza parade
Verstappen stretches Formula One lead with home Dutch GP win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.