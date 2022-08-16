×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

International News

Stellantis plans a profitable goodbye for petrol-powered muscle

Failing to reduce CO² emissions to set targets could cost the carmaker as much as $572m in penalties from US authorities

16 August 2022 - 18:33 Agency Staff

Stellantis’s Dodge brand plans to squeeze maximum profit from the farewell party for its petrol-burning Challenger and Charger muscle cars, which are scheduled to go out of production at the end of next year.

Dodge will offer seven, low-volume “heritage-influenced” versions of the Charger and Challenger at certain dealerships — previewing them under cover at events that started on Monday in a throwback to marketing tactics that were old when the brand’s current leaders were starting their careers.

The final run of the current Dodge muscle cars will be allocated to dealers simultaneously, brand chief Tim Kuniskis said. That means customers will be able to see which dealers will get a car they want.

With their retro-styling and petrol-burning six- and eight-cylinder engines, the Challenger and Charger are throwbacks to Detroit muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s. And like their forebears, the current Dodges are getting run off the road by regulations aimed at curbing pollution.

Stellantis ranked last among major US automakers in corporate average fuel economy in 2021, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. US regulators earlier this year said they would increase penalties for failing to meet CO² emissions targets, a decision that could cost Stellantis as much as $572m.

Dodge executives are betting that customers will see the last of the current Chargers and Challengers as collectible vehicles worth paying a premium to own.

“The thing I don’t want is for some customer who wants one to order 10,” Kuniskis said.

Stellantis has said that from 2024 it will spend $2.8bn to retool the Brampton, Ontario factory that builds the Charger and Challenger to assemble vehicles that “support the company’s electrification plans.” 

Reuters

Porsche Taycan sets new Nürburgring record for EVs

Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
Life
1 day ago

Toyota tweaks its C-HR for 2022

Coupe-like crossover is updated for 2022 with new colours, and it’s filled to the brim with features
Life
1 day ago

Audi’s ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers go live in SA

EVs can be charged to about 340km of driving range in around 30 minutes
Life
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Are we hitting our peak at 60?
Life
2.
Prices released for 2022 Range Rover Sport
Life / Motoring
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Big and bold new Range Rover arrives in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
Toyota tweaks its C-HR for 2022
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Mitsubishi Triton single cab makes SA debut

Life / Motoring

Aston Martin celebrates with stunning open-cockpit concept

Life / Motoring

Porsche Taycan sets new Nürburgring record for EVs

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.