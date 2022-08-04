×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

Road Test

VW Taigo is a sassy and practical crossover coupe

But get ready to pay extra for niceties such as active cruise control, matrix lights, a panoramic sunroof and more

04 August 2022 - 11:43
The Taigo R-Line pulls off the crossover concept with smart looks and useful space. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Taigo R-Line pulls off the crossover concept with smart looks and useful space. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

 

The Volkswagen T-Cross is a car that panders to the requirements of a petite and affordable family SUV.

Since its launch in September 2019, the car has been plugging gaps in the crossover sector, consolidating with the slightly larger, premium and coupe-style T-Roc almost a year later. Now VW has added the new Taigo and anyone in SA looking for a funky car in the subcompact crossover segment has diverse options, the Opel Mokka and Honda HR-V among the fresh arrivals.

The Taigo that launched in SA in June 2022 is built atop the same platform as the Polo and T-Cross but has a coupe-like perspective. It’s also 31mm longer, 25mm narrower and sits 69mm lower off the ground than the T-Cross, with a sportier profile. The tester was the range-topping R-Line model (the other grades are the Life and the Style) and also featured an optional Black styling package with 18-inch black Misano alloy wheels.

The cabin remains airy and usable though, with a 2,556mm wheelbase, effectively a mere 5mm more than the T-Cross, and boot space is 440l with the seats up and 1,222l when folded, which is enough for a family and among the more capacious in the niche. The interior uses the squishy soft-to-touch dashboard materials and it appeals to the senses in quite the same way as the new Polo R-Line.

It’s the similar and comfy cloth-covered chairs with a diamond-pattern too, and a touch-operated media system with the pesky USB C-ports, climate control and steering wheel-based controls.

Specification wise most of the good stuff fitted to this tester is optional. This included active cruise control and matrix lights which I thoroughly enjoy, however a driving mode switch is standard and you can toggle between Eco, Sport and Comfort.

The cabin is comfy, digitised and suitably ergonomic. Picture: SUPPLIED
The cabin is comfy, digitised and suitably ergonomic. Picture: SUPPLIED

Other options fitted to the test car and which add close on R70k to the standard price include heated front seats, a Beats sound system, panoramic sunroof, rear-view camera, keyless access and park assist, lane-keeping system, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking system, inductive charging, voice control and navigation system, and the aforementioned Black styling package. 

Unlike the T-Cross with three engine choices the Taigo is powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder engine with outputs of 85kW and 200Nm and a seven-speed DSG transmission with steering wheel paddles across the range. It’s front-wheel drive only and rated with a 0–100km/h sprint in 10 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h. 

Fuel consumption hovered around the 7.2l/100km mark and for unknown reasons the Taigo wafts on the roads better than the T-Cross or Polo.  It’s hushed when cruising on its optional black 18-inch wheels (17-inchers are standard) and road undulations don’t faze it much. Wind and road noise are well suppressed too, and the engine makes a muted buzz while the steering is crisp and light for driving in built up areas, adding to the sumptuous driving experience.

The Taigo has XDS, an electronic differential lock that improves traction when cornering hard. This item is usually the preserve of Volkswagen GTI models and though the Taigo R-Line can be hustled along at a warmish pace with good body control and grip between the front and rear axles, this model is hardly the driver’s choice in the harem.

In my experience with the car the fitment of the XDS seemingly does more to quell torque steer from the front wheels when driving on loose or wet surfaces than it does for keener cornering.

Whichever model you go for, the Taigo represents a triumph for VW to come up with a stylish coupe crossover with comfort, reasonable frugality, and family space and practicality. It gets my stamp of approval.  

The tailgate opens onto a roomy boot. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The tailgate opens onto a roomy boot. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

Tech Specs

ENGINE

Type: Three-cylinder turbo petrol

Capacity: 999cc

Power: 85kW

Torque: 200Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: Seven-speed DSG

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Front-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: 200km/h

0-100km/h: 10.0 sec (claimed)

Fuel Consumption: 5.4l/100km (claimed), 7.2l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 123g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

Electronic Stability Control, ABS brakes, trailer stabilisation, six airbags, front fog lamps, park distance control,  electric windows, heated electric mirrors, air conditioning, LED daytime running lights, touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, USB-C ports, auto on/off lights, rain-sensing wipers, remote central locking, cloth upholstery, multifunction steering wheel controls, digital instrument panel, trip computer, cruise control

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Three years/120,000km

Service plan: Three years/45,000km

Price:  R486,000

Lease: R10,420 a month

*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Volkswagen Taigo R-Line 1.0 TSI

WE LIKE: Styling, practicality, driving refinement

WE DISLIKE: The USB C-ports, fuel consumption higher than claimed

VERDICT: A family car and fashionable city romper in one

Motor News star rating

Design ****

Performance  ****

Economy ***

Ride *****

Handling ****

Safety ****

Value For Money *****

Overall ****

 

The competition

Citroën C3 Aircross 1.2T Shine, 81kW/205Nm — R439,900

Fiat 500X 1.4T Connect, 103kW/230Nm — R468,900

Honda HR-V 1.5 Executive, 89kW/145Nm — R469,000

Peugeot 2008 1.2T Allure, 96kW/230Nm — R469,900

Hyundai Kona 2.0 Executive, 110kW/180Nm — R478,900

Mazda CX-30 2.0 Active, 121kW/213Nm — R483,100

Toyota C-HR 1.2T Plus, 85kW/185Nm — R479,100

Kia Seltos 1.4T-GDI GT Line, 103kW/242Nm — R504,995

Opel Mokka 1.2T GS Line, 96kW/230Nm — R519,900

Volkswagen Golf R and Tiguan R get ready to rumble into SA

VW announces launch date and specifications for the racy new duo.
Life
23 hours ago

REVIEW: New Opel Mokka oozes charm

It isn’t cheap, but Opel’s new crossover has va-va-voom styling and a fun-to-drive nature
Life
1 month ago

These were SA’s best-selling cars in July

Toyota remains tops despite its flooded factory, while Chery delivers a surprise
National
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Land Rover launches special-edition classic ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Volkswagen Golf R and Tiguan R get ready to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
End of the road for Bugatti’s peerless ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Wounded Toyota continues to rule SA new-car sales
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Wounded Toyota continues to rule SA new-car sales

Life / Motoring

These were SA’s best-selling cars in July

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.