VW Taigo is a sassy and practical crossover coupe

The Volkswagen T-Cross is a car that panders to the requirements of a petite and affordable family SUV.
Since its launch in September 2019, the car has been plugging gaps in the crossover sector, consolidating with the slightly larger, premium and coupe-style T-Roc almost a year later. Now VW has added the new Taigo and anyone in SA looking for a funky car in the subcompact crossover segment has diverse options, the Opel Mokka and Honda HR-V among the fresh arrivals.
The Taigo that launched in SA in June 2022 is built atop the same platform as the Polo and T-Cross but has a coupe-like perspective. It’s also 31mm longer, 25mm narrower and sits 69mm lower off the ground than the T-Cross, with a sportier profile. The tester was the range-topping R-Line model (the other grades are the Life and the Style) and also featured an optional Black styling package with 18-inch black Misano alloy wheels.
The cabin remains airy and usable though, with a 2,556mm wheelbase, effectively a mere 5mm more than the T-Cross, and boot space is 440l with the seats up and 1,222l when folded, which is enough for a family and among the more capacious in the niche. The interior uses the squishy soft-to-touch dashboard materials and it appeals to the senses in quite the same way as the new Polo R-Line.
It’s the similar and comfy cloth-covered chairs with a diamond-pattern too, and a touch-operated media system with the pesky USB C-ports, climate control and steering wheel-based controls.
Specification wise most of the good stuff fitted to this tester is optional. This included active cruise control and matrix lights which I thoroughly enjoy, however a driving mode switch is standard and you can toggle between Eco, Sport and Comfort.
Other options fitted to the test car and which add close on R70k to the standard price include heated front seats, a Beats sound system, panoramic sunroof, rear-view camera, keyless access and park assist, lane-keeping system, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking system, inductive charging, voice control and navigation system, and the aforementioned Black styling package.
Unlike the T-Cross with three engine choices the Taigo is powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder engine with outputs of 85kW and 200Nm and a seven-speed DSG transmission with steering wheel paddles across the range. It’s front-wheel drive only and rated with a 0–100km/h sprint in 10 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h.
Fuel consumption hovered around the 7.2l/100km mark and for unknown reasons the Taigo wafts on the roads better than the T-Cross or Polo. It’s hushed when cruising on its optional black 18-inch wheels (17-inchers are standard) and road undulations don’t faze it much. Wind and road noise are well suppressed too, and the engine makes a muted buzz while the steering is crisp and light for driving in built up areas, adding to the sumptuous driving experience.
The Taigo has XDS, an electronic differential lock that improves traction when cornering hard. This item is usually the preserve of Volkswagen GTI models and though the Taigo R-Line can be hustled along at a warmish pace with good body control and grip between the front and rear axles, this model is hardly the driver’s choice in the harem.
In my experience with the car the fitment of the XDS seemingly does more to quell torque steer from the front wheels when driving on loose or wet surfaces than it does for keener cornering.
Whichever model you go for, the Taigo represents a triumph for VW to come up with a stylish coupe crossover with comfort, reasonable frugality, and family space and practicality. It gets my stamp of approval.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Three-cylinder turbo petrol
Capacity: 999cc
Power: 85kW
Torque: 200Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Seven-speed DSG
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 200km/h
0-100km/h: 10.0 sec (claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 5.4l/100km (claimed), 7.2l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 123g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electronic Stability Control, ABS brakes, trailer stabilisation, six airbags, front fog lamps, park distance control, electric windows, heated electric mirrors, air conditioning, LED daytime running lights, touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, USB-C ports, auto on/off lights, rain-sensing wipers, remote central locking, cloth upholstery, multifunction steering wheel controls, digital instrument panel, trip computer, cruise control
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Three years/120,000km
Service plan: Three years/45,000km
Price: R486,000
Lease: R10,420 a month
*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volkswagen Taigo R-Line 1.0 TSI
WE LIKE: Styling, practicality, driving refinement
WE DISLIKE: The USB C-ports, fuel consumption higher than claimed
VERDICT: A family car and fashionable city romper in one
Motor News star rating
Design ****
Performance ****
Economy ***
Ride *****
Handling ****
Safety ****
Value For Money *****
Overall ****
The competition
Citroën C3 Aircross 1.2T Shine, 81kW/205Nm — R439,900
Fiat 500X 1.4T Connect, 103kW/230Nm — R468,900
Honda HR-V 1.5 Executive, 89kW/145Nm — R469,000
Peugeot 2008 1.2T Allure, 96kW/230Nm — R469,900
Hyundai Kona 2.0 Executive, 110kW/180Nm — R478,900
Mazda CX-30 2.0 Active, 121kW/213Nm — R483,100
Toyota C-HR 1.2T Plus, 85kW/185Nm — R479,100
Kia Seltos 1.4T-GDI GT Line, 103kW/242Nm — R504,995
Opel Mokka 1.2T GS Line, 96kW/230Nm — R519,900
Road Test
VW Taigo is a sassy and practical crossover coupe
But get ready to pay extra for niceties such as active cruise control, matrix lights, a panoramic sunroof and more
