These were SA’s best-selling cars in July
Toyota remains tops despite its flooded factory, while Chery delivers a surprise
SA’s new-vehicle sales continued to cruise along strongly in July despite motorists’ budgets being pummelled by rising interest rates and record-high fuel prices.
As usual, sales were dominated by bakkies and fuel-efficient budget cars. The imported Toyota Urban Cruiser was SA’s best-selling new vehicle last month with 1,854 units, helping Toyota to retain its market leadership despite the closure of its flood-damaged Durban factory since April.
The market was skewed by the limited supply of locally built Toyotas due to the plant’s closure, with popular models like the Hilux, Corolla Cross, Corolla Quest, Hi-Ace and Fortuner in short supply.
In July, there were only 119 units of the Corolla Cross, which was previously SA’s best-selling passenger car. However, the brand’s sales were bolstered by imported cars like the Urban Cruiser SUV and Starlet hatchback.
The Hilux, usually the country’s best-selling vehicle, managed to sell 1,012 units and is expected to resume its top spot in the coming months now that the factory is back online, albeit initially at reduced capacity.
The soon-to-be-replaced Ford Ranger topped July’s bakkie sales with 1,838 units, ahead of the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan NP200.
Another notable performer was Chinese brand Chery, which started reporting its sales for the first time since returning to the country. It outsold Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis (Abarth, Alfa, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot), its top seller being the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, which found 689 new owners in the popular SUV segment.
The top 15 brands were Toyota (7,110 units), Volkswagen (6,204), Suzuki Auto (4,734), Hyundai (2,965), Nissan (2,625), Renault (2,552), Ford (2,473), Kia (2,087), Isuzu (1,951), BMW (1,512), Haval (1,502), Mahindra (1,327), Chery (1,262), Stellantis (904) and Mercedes-Benz (902).
Top selling vehicles — July 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,854
Ford Ranger — 1,838
VW Polo Vivo — 1,820
Isuzu D-Max — 1,602
Suzuki Swift — 1,521
Toyota Starlet — 1,264
Nissan NP200 — 1,213
VW Polo — 1,166
Renault Kiger — 1,099
Toyota Hilux — 1,012
VW T-Cross — 1,007
Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 847
Renault Kwid — 836
Hyundai Venue — 702
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 689
Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 636
Haval Jolion — 622
Hyundai Atos — 615
Kia Picanto — 601
Kia Sonet — 578
Ford EcoSport — 563
Suzuki Espresso — 563
Nissan Navara - 561
VW Taigo — 528
Suzuki Baleno — 466
Toyota Agya — 455
Renault Triber — 432
Suzuki Dzire — 426