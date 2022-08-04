×

National

These were SA’s best-selling cars in July

Toyota remains tops despite its flooded factory, while Chery delivers a surprise

04 August 2022 - 05:00 Denis Droppa
The Toyota Urban Cruiser flew out of showrooms to become SA's most popular seller last month. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s new-vehicle sales continued to cruise along strongly in July despite motorists’ budgets being pummelled by rising interest rates and record-high fuel prices.

As usual, sales were dominated by bakkies and fuel-efficient budget cars. The imported Toyota Urban Cruiser was SA’s best-selling new vehicle last month with 1,854 units, helping Toyota to retain its market leadership despite the closure of its flood-damaged Durban factory since April.

The market was skewed by the limited supply of locally built Toyotas due to the plant’s closure, with popular models like the Hilux, Corolla Cross, Corolla Quest, Hi-Ace and Fortuner in short supply.

In July, there were only 119 units of the Corolla Cross, which was previously SA’s best-selling passenger car. However, the brand’s sales were bolstered by imported cars like the Urban Cruiser SUV and Starlet hatchback.

The Hilux, usually the country’s best-selling vehicle, managed to sell 1,012 units and is expected to resume its top spot in the coming months now that the factory is back online, albeit initially at reduced capacity.

The soon-to-be-replaced Ford Ranger topped July’s bakkie sales with 1,838 units, ahead of the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan NP200.

Chery has started reporting its sales, with the Tiggo4 Pro the Chinese brand's most popular car.
Image: Supplied

Another notable performer was Chinese brand Chery, which started reporting its sales for the first time since returning to the country. It outsold Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis (Abarth, Alfa, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot), its top seller being the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, which found 689 new owners in the popular SUV segment.

The top 15 brands were Toyota (7,110 units), Volkswagen (6,204), Suzuki Auto (4,734), Hyundai (2,965), Nissan (2,625), Renault (2,552), Ford (2,473), Kia (2,087), Isuzu (1,951), BMW (1,512), Haval (1,502), Mahindra (1,327), Chery (1,262), Stellantis (904) and Mercedes-Benz (902).

Top selling vehicles — July 2022

Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,854

Ford Ranger — 1,838

VW Polo Vivo — 1,820

Isuzu D-Max — 1,602

Suzuki Swift — 1,521

Toyota Starlet — 1,264

Nissan NP200 — 1,213

VW Polo — 1,166

Renault Kiger — 1,099

Toyota Hilux — 1,012

VW T-Cross — 1,007

Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 847

Renault Kwid — 836

Hyundai Venue — 702

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 689

Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 636

Haval Jolion — 622

Hyundai Atos — 615

Kia Picanto — 601

Kia Sonet — 578

Ford EcoSport — 563

Suzuki Espresso — 563

Nissan Navara - 561

VW Taigo — 528

Suzuki Baleno — 466

Toyota Agya — 455

Renault Triber — 432

Suzuki Dzire — 426

