News
Formula One team Alfa Romeo launches its own YouTube series
After the success of Netflix‘s ‘Drive to Survive’, the Italian outfit is releasing five episodes of its life in the 2022 season
Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen is launching a new docu-series called Beyond the Visible that gives a glimpse behind the scenes of the team’s Formula One operations.
Created by Lunartic Productions and released on YouTube in five monthly instalments with two bonus shows at the end, each of the cinematic-style episodes focuses on different storylines of the 2022 F1 season.
The show gives the public access to the inner workings of the team, giving insight into the jobs of hundreds of engineers, designers, managers and drivers who tirelessly pour their energies into the pursuit of perfection, says Alfa Romeo.
Fans will be taken behind the scenes, both at race weekends and at the team’s headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland. They will be able to witness the decision-making process, grapple with the complexities of logistics and experience the daily lives of drivers and other personnel, as well as the hectic weekend at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza — and quite possibly not the British Grand Prix.
“One of the key tenets of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen is to bring our fans closer, and our new Beyond the Visible series is designed to give them the widest possible access. We cannot wait to showcase it to the world,” said Frédéric Vasseur, team principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen.
