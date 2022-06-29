×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

CAR SHOWS

A car show that celebrates the motoring mundane

Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional celebrates the most humdrum and underappreciated cars ever made

29 June 2022 - 10:06 Denis Droppa
With cars like this 1990s Vauxhall Astra 1.4, the festival celebrates the world of mundane motoring with a tongue-in-cheek take on the concours format. Picture: SUPPLIED
With cars like this 1990s Vauxhall Astra 1.4, the festival celebrates the world of mundane motoring with a tongue-in-cheek take on the concours format. Picture: SUPPLIED

Visitors to car shows around the world usually flock to the fastest, rarest and most beautiful machines, but there’s one automotive showcase that caters to a very different type of tyre-kicker.

The annual Hagerty Concours de l’Ordinaire provides an opportunity to take in some of the most humdrum and underappreciated cars ever made.

Celebrating the world of mundane motoring with a tongue-in-cheek take on the familiar concours format, Hagerty’s Festival of the Unexceptional this year takes place on July 30 in Lincolnshire, UK, showcasing 50 classic, but unexciting vehicles built between 1967 and 1997.

This procession of the prosaic celebrates Fiestas rather than Ferarris, and favours Mazdas over Maseratis. There’s no need for blazers and chinos at this concours, as dress code is smart casual with little emphasis on the smart, say the organisers.

This year’s line up includes a Fiat Panda Italia, a special edition launched in 1990 to mark Italy’s hosting of the World Cup and Fiat’s sponsorship of the tournament. The UK version of the Panda Cup was based on the 750cc Panda L, and there are thought to be just a handful left on the road.

Another “highlight” is a 1992 Ford Fiesta Fanfare that was used daily before being put away in the family garage when the 87-year-old owner decided it was time to give up driving. With a 1.1l carburettor engine, this Fiesta proudly wears its ordinaire tag.

One of the most recognisable British classics at the festival will be a 1969 Reliant Regal three-wheeler. Picture: SUPPLIED
One of the most recognisable British classics at the festival will be a 1969 Reliant Regal three-wheeler. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rare Mazdas have become something of a festival tradition. Last year, a 1982 Mazda 929L Estate found its way into the concours, and this year sees a 1971 Mazda 1800 on the lawn, a car so rare that even the most ardent fan of the unexceptional might struggle to recognise it. This 1800 saloon was styled by Bertone and is thought to be one of only three in the UK, as well as one of the earliest surviving imported Mazdas.

A Renault Mégane Scénic with 100,000km on the clock will be on the concours lawn, reminding visitors of a time when large herds of mini MPVs roamed the roads instead of today’s SUVs and crossovers.

One of the most recognisable British classics at the festival will be a 1969 Reliant Regal, a three-wheeler that has been the butt of numerous jokes over the years and often seen in Mr Bean episodes.

Other examples of the motoring mundane include a Vauxhall Astra 1.4, a first-generation Ford Ka and a 1992 Hyundai Elantra with no air conditioning.

Cars in the Park is back after three-year break

The 40th running of the classic-car show returns to Zwartkops Raceway on July 31
Life
6 days ago

Classic car show is back for 2022 in Joburg

Fans of the classic car scene can expect to mingle with some greats from the US, Europe and Asia at the Nasrec show grounds
Life
1 month ago

Festival of Motoring returns to Kyalami in August

Africa’s biggest motor show is back after being cancelled due to the pandemic last year
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Large array of classics to be auctioned in Joburg ...
Life / Motoring
2.
BIG READ: The US Supreme Court decision on ...
Life
3.
Meet the world’s most powerful delivery van
Life / Motoring
4.
REVIEW: Spacious new Isuzu D-Max morphs into more ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Aston Martin DBX 707 with 520kW makes its SA debut
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.