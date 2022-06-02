×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

New Model

Italian built Defender with a V8 a collector’s dream

The Ares Defender is assembled using smart OEM-level technology and traditional handcraft skills

02 June 2022 - 17:25 Motor News Reporter
The Ares Defender is a bespoke creation that’s also powered by a V8 engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Ares Defender is a bespoke creation that’s also powered by a V8 engine. Picture: SUPPLIED

Italian luxury coachbuilder Ares Modena is intent on keeping the old Land Rover Defender relevant. It has released details of its bespoke Defender V8 Hardtop.

The Ares Defender V8 Hardtop is designed in Modena and assembled using smart OEM-level technology and traditional handcraft skills.  The vehicle features larger rear tinted windows, a panoramic sunroof and a suspension lift kit that leaves 35mm higher than the standard model on 18-inch alloy wheels tucked inside wider wheel arches.

A carbon fibre bonnet, a new single-piece carbon fibre front end with LED headlamps and rear circular LED taillights amp up the styling.

Inside, the Defender’s utilitarian cabin has been transformed into a sumptuous environment with fine leathers, carbon fibre, wood and aluminium trim that extends to every part of the cabin, including the bench seats in the luggage compartment.

All-round electric windows, a six-speaker infotainment system with subwoofer, satellite navigation, Apple Car Play & Android Auto Bluetooth connectivity, a bespoke instrument panel and a hand-stitched leather steering wheel make up the luxury list.

The Ares Defender is powered by a 5,3l V8 engine fitted with sport air filter. The motor bellows 265kW and 519Nm. It’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The engineers have further bolstered the transmission system, axle shafts and CV joints to accommodate the significantly enhanced performance with an upgraded braking system with 6-piston calipers. 

An advanced, electronically adjustable ORAM suspension system offers sport and comfort modes, and the four-wheel drive system features three lockable differentials.    

It takes four months to build the Ares Defender V8 Hardtop. Each is priced from €235,000 (R3,642,359) ex-VAT. Orders can now be placed at aresdesign.com.

The interior of the Defender is transformed using wood, leather and carbon fibre bits. Picture: SUPPLIED
The interior of the Defender is transformed using wood, leather and carbon fibre bits. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rugged Ineos Grenadier prototypes in SA for testing

Phuti Mpyane finally gets a passenger taste of the vehicle that exists to defend the legacy of an icon
Life
4 months ago

The 90 is a Defender of ruggedness and urban cool

The short wheelbase Defender has less space but is an ace at negotiating challenging terrain
Life
8 months ago

Land Rover’s 007 is to die for

Just 300 units of the Defender V8 Bond Edition will roll off Land Rover’s factory floor to mark the release of the latest James Bond movie, No Time ...
Life
8 months ago

Land Rover launches the stretched Defender 130

Luxury off-roader offers more room and up to eight seats
Life
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BOOK REVIEW: Understanding the hidden wealth of ...
Life / Books
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
This is what it costs to fill up SA’s most ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Mercedes-Maybach targets society’s movers and ...
Life / Motoring
5.
New Lexus RX SUV makes global debut
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Ford’s blacker, butched-up EcoSport rides into town

Life / Motoring

How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

Life / Motoring

Fourth operation awaits Marquez as he eyes 2023 comeback

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.