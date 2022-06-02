Italian built Defender with a V8 a collector’s dream

Italian luxury coachbuilder Ares Modena is intent on keeping the old Land Rover Defender relevant. It has released details of its bespoke Defender V8 Hardtop.

The Ares Defender V8 Hardtop is designed in Modena and assembled using smart OEM-level technology and traditional handcraft skills. The vehicle features larger rear tinted windows, a panoramic sunroof and a suspension lift kit that leaves 35mm higher than the standard model on 18-inch alloy wheels tucked inside wider wheel arches.

A carbon fibre bonnet, a new single-piece carbon fibre front end with LED headlamps and rear circular LED taillights amp up the styling.

Inside, the Defender’s utilitarian cabin has been transformed into a sumptuous environment with fine leathers, carbon fibre, wood and aluminium trim that extends to every part of the cabin, including the bench seats in the luggage compartment.

All-round electric windows, a six-speaker infotainment system with subwoofer, satellite navigation, Apple Car Play & Android Auto Bluetooth connectivity, a bespoke instrument panel and a hand-stitched leather steering wheel make up the luxury list.

The Ares Defender is powered by a 5,3l V8 engine fitted with sport air filter. The motor bellows 265kW and 519Nm. It’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The engineers have further bolstered the transmission system, axle shafts and CV joints to accommodate the significantly enhanced performance with an upgraded braking system with 6-piston calipers.

An advanced, electronically adjustable ORAM suspension system offers sport and comfort modes, and the four-wheel drive system features three lockable differentials.

It takes four months to build the Ares Defender V8 Hardtop. Each is priced from €235,000 (R3,642,359) ex-VAT. Orders can now be placed at aresdesign.com.