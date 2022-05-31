Land Rover launches the stretched Defender 130

Land Rover has unveiled the longer 130 version of its new-generation Defender, which offers up to eight seats and slots alongside the 90 and 110 versions.

Available in two-row and three-row configurations, at 5,358mm the biggest Defender is 340mm longer than the 5,018mm Defender 110, though the wheelbase stays the same at 3,022mm. The extra length comes from stretching the cabin to make more space in the third row of seats and load area, creating a longer rear overhang.

This has reduced the departure angle to 28.5 degrees compared with the 40 degrees of the Defender 110, but the 37.5 degree approach and 27.8 degree breakover angles are similar (respectively 38 degrees and 28 degrees in the Defender 110).

The third row provides comfortable seating for three adults who are treated to heated seats, padded armrests, storage nooks and USB charging ports. A standard-fit panoramic glass sunroof, complemented by a second sunroof above row three, makes for a light and airy interior. Additional comfort is provided by ventilation for each row.

Passengers in rows two and three benefit from a small stadium rise, for superior visibility. Getting in to the third row is eased by second-row seats that slide and fold forwards to provide wide access. From the tailgate, customers can lower the Defender’s electronic air suspension with buttons inside the boot to aid with loading items.

There is a generous 389l of cargo space with the rearmost seats in place, while the third row can be stowed in a 40:20:40 split to expand the luggage area to 1,232l, and up to 2,291l with rows two and three folded.

The five-seat version of the Defender 130 offers a vast load area of up to 2,516l with row two folded.