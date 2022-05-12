High specification Chery Tiggo 7 Pro goes on sale in SA

Since the return of Chinese brand Chery to these shores in December 2021 the company has launched two of its three new SUVs — the Tiggo 4 Pro entry-level model and the Tiggo 8 Pro seven-seat flagship.

The new Tiggo 7 has arrived as the middle model. It’s available in two specifications, Distinctive and the Executive, and both carry four or five passengers, with a 475l boot with the seats up or 1,500l with the seats folded down. It is a rival to the popular Haval Jolion and H6 and a host of other mid-size SUVs in that crowded segment.

It has a wheelbase of 2,670mm, overall length of 4,500mm and a sizeable hexagonal grille with elongated front lights. At the rear is the trending rear light bar. The Tiggo 7 Pro also gets exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels and the Executive model also sports red brake calipers.

Rear privacy glass is standard fitment across the board and leads the specification overload so favoured by Chinese brands. Both models have electrically adjustable, foldable and heated side mirrors with integrated LED turn lights, auto on/off lights, intelligent wide-angle fog lights and light-bar-type LED daytime running lights, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, leather-clad multifunction steering wheel, voice command and a start/stop system.

The interior digitisation comprises three digital screens. One is a 7-incher for the driver’s interest with all the driving information, the second being a larger 10.25-inch centre infotainment command portal where features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth hands-free dialling are operated from.

The centre screen also works in conjunction with a surround-view camera for active graphics and a reversing function. All Tiggo 7 Pro models have wireless charging and ambient lighting as standard fitment.