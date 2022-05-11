×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

INNOVATIONS

WATCH: Hyundai’s bizarre walking car in action

11 May 2022 - 18:23 Denis Droppa

Welcome to Project Elevate — an exploration of mobility and innovation that goes beyond the range of wheels.

Hyundai’s Ultimate Utility Vehicles (UMVs) look like they walked off a Star Wars set.

With wheels mounted at the end of long, articulated legs, they are able to drive and walk over inhospitable terrain where regular 4x4s fear to tread. These bizarre-looking “cars” are designed to carry people or payloads over remote locations and can operate as either four-wheel drive vehicles or four-legged walking machines.

Multi-joint legs, inspired by those of a grasshopper, give the “walking car” the ability to clamber over rocks, lift itself above flowing water and jump over gaps.

With their incredible mobility these electrically powered machines are designed to explore every corner of the planet, or even other planets for that matter. Hyundai conceives using these vehicles as Mars or Moon rovers.

Hyundai's 'walking' car. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai's 'walking' car. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyundai New Horizons Studio (NHS), a unit focused on the development of UMVs, is opening a new research, development and lab centre in Bozeman, Montana, in the US. NHS Bozeman is an estimated $20m (R320m) investment in Hyundai’s Progress for Humanity vision, building vehicles for future customers who need to travel over terrains that can’t be reached by conventional ground vehicles.

Hyundai said the applications for UMVs include natural resource management, disaster management, all-urban and rural logistics, construction, mining and space resource development.

The first project is a shape-shifting, Transformer-like vehicle called the Tiger, an acronym for transforming intelligent ground excursion robot. This automonous, uncrewed vehicle is designed to carry payloads over very challenging terrain, and was developed by Hyundai Motor’s New Horizons Studio in California, in partnership with Autodesk and Sundberg-Ferar.

Hyundai designed the Tiger to allow different bodies to be attached to the chassis for unique applications, such as cargo delivery or surveillance in locations not suitable for humans.

The other project is the two-seater crewed Elevate, which could be used as a disaster relief machine for getting into devastated areas and bringing injured people out. Elevate could also offer wheelchair users an easier route to transport by “climbing” the steps to a house or building.

Volvo begins electric car sales in SA with XC40 P8 and XC60 mild-hybrids

The Swedish brand is now offering hybrid and full electric cars as it heads for a fully electric future
Life
1 month ago

Ferrari aims to hit its straps again with F1-75 challenger

The Prancing Horse aims for return to competitiveness under new rules after last winning the title in 2007
Life
2 months ago

So what happened to self-driving cars?

Postponed by tech and red tape, autonomous cars are finally getting ready to hit the roads
Life
2 months ago

Ford to spend up to $20bn in shift to electric cars

Plan to convert its factories to match those of Tesla
News
3 months ago

Rugged Ineos Grenadier prototypes in SA for testing

Phuti Mpyane finally gets a passenger taste of the vehicle that exists to defend the legacy of an icon
Life
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Traffic fines, licences and municipal rates to be ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Lunch with Tshediso Matona: expensive wine and ...
Life
4.
Ster-Kinekor celebrates 127 years of multisensory ...
Life
5.
BOOK REVIEW: Is it or isn’t it a novel? Whatever, ...
Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.