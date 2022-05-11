WATCH: Hyundai’s bizarre walking car in action

Hyundai New Horizons Studio (NHS), a unit focused on the development of UMVs, is opening a new research, development and lab centre in Bozeman, Montana, in the US. NHS Bozeman is an estimated $20m (R320m) investment in Hyundai’s Progress for Humanity vision, building vehicles for future customers who need to travel over terrains that can’t be reached by conventional ground vehicles.

Hyundai said the applications for UMVs include natural resource management, disaster management, all-urban and rural logistics, construction, mining and space resource development.

The first project is a shape-shifting, Transformer-like vehicle called the Tiger, an acronym for transforming intelligent ground excursion robot. This automonous, uncrewed vehicle is designed to carry payloads over very challenging terrain, and was developed by Hyundai Motor’s New Horizons Studio in California, in partnership with Autodesk and Sundberg-Ferar.

Hyundai designed the Tiger to allow different bodies to be attached to the chassis for unique applications, such as cargo delivery or surveillance in locations not suitable for humans.

The other project is the two-seater crewed Elevate, which could be used as a disaster relief machine for getting into devastated areas and bringing injured people out. Elevate could also offer wheelchair users an easier route to transport by “climbing” the steps to a house or building.